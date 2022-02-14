Arms Preservation Inc Offers Unique Combination to Prevent Firearm and Ammunition Corrosion

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arms Preservation Inc. Firearm & Ammunition Storage Bags utilize a combination of Vapor Corrosion Inhibitor (VCI) chemistry and carefully chosen barrier packaging materials to prevent the corrosion of firearms, firearm parts, and ammunition during storage for 5 years or more depending on use. Arms Preservation anti-corrosion storage bags are based on military tested and approved designs which are reusable and safe for all metals, finishes, optics, stocks, ammo, primers, and electronics since the bags leave no residues behind and do not require the use of any messy oils or greases. Arms Preservation anti-corrosion storage bags have a wide range of applications which can include storing hunting firearms during off seasons (with scopes mounted), safely storing guns while away on deployment, to preserve priceless family heirlooms, storing guns that are rarely used (safe queens), or if storing firearms and ammo in humid, damp, or coastal environments.