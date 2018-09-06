Armstrong & Associates, Inc. Presents its Latest Top 3PL Lists

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Armstrong & Associates' (A&A's) latest Top Third-Party Logistics Provider (3PL) lists are now available. Leveraging its "Who's Who in Logistics" online 3PL guide, encompassing over 580 3PL profiles, A&A's Top 3PL lists include:

Top 50 Global 3PLs

Top 50 U.S. 3PLs

Top 25 Global Freight Forwarders

Top 100 Domestic Transportation Managers/Freight Brokers

Top Global 3PLs by Industry

A&A's latest Top 3PL lists can be found at: A&A's Top 3PL Lists.

3PLs interested in being considered for all of our Top 3PL lists can find out more information at: Submit a Profile.

A&A's "Who's Who in Logistics" online 3PL guide is updated on an ongoing basis and includes profiles on more than 580 3PLs. It allows users to search by certain parameters such as type of service, regions served, revenue, assets, and more. Search results can be exported Excel and 3PL profiles can be downloaded as PDFs. The guide also includes dynamically generated summary reports.

A&A's "Who's Who in Logistics" online 3PL guide and other market research can be found at: Guides & Research.

To learn about additional third-party logistics trends and network with industry leaders, join Armstrong & Associates at the 3PL Value Creation North America Summit. The summit will be held October 16-18th, 2018 at the Embassy Suites Chicago Downtown Magnificent Mile in Chicago, Illinois.

ABOUT ARMSTRONG & ASSOCIATES, INC.

Armstrong & Associates, Inc. (A&A) was established in 1980 to meet the needs of a newly deregulated domestic transportation market. Since then, through its leading Third-Party Logistics (3PL) market research and history of helping companies outsource logistics functions, A&A has become an internationally recognized key resource for 3PL market information and consulting.

A&A's mission is to have leading proprietary supply chain knowledge and market research not available anywhere else. As proof of our continued work in supporting our mission, A&A's 3PL market research is frequently cited in media articles, publications, and securities filings by publicly traded 3PLs. In addition, A&A's email newsletter currently has over 62,000 subscribers globally.

A&A's market research complements its consulting activities by providing continually updated data for analysis. Based upon its unsurpassed knowledge of the 3PL market and the operations of leading 3PLs, A&A has provided strategic planning consulting services to over 30 3PLs, supported 19 closed investment transactions, and provided advice to numerous companies looking to benchmark existing 3PL operations or outsource logistics functions.

