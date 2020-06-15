Armstrong & Associates' Report Highlights DIGITIZATION: The Convergence of Modern Freight Brokerage, Digital Freight Matching, and Automation in Domestic Transportation Management

MILWAUKEE, June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rapid technological changes to the Domestic Transportation Management (DTM) Third-Party Logistics Market segment have occurred over the last five years. Today a Transportation Management System to run DTM operations is "table stakes" and is just one of the first steps in developing a truly digital freight brokerage operation. The race is on between new Digital Freight Brokers (DFBs) such as Convoy, Uber Freight, and Transfix, which are banking on proprietary digital freight matching tech to create competitive advantage, and established DTM brands with superior network scale such as C.H. Robinson, Coyote, and Hub Group to build leading customer and carrier digital experiences to drive long-term growth.

Since our first report on Digital Freight Matching (DFM) in 2016 where we dubbed the term "Digital Freight Matching", there has been increasing focus on these companies which have been seen by investors as market disruptors. This report details the convergence of DFM, modern Domestic Transportation Managers, and Digital Freight Brokers. It provides insights into what systems drive a 3PL's classification as a DFB and what systems can be deployed to augment a TMS and digitalize a DTM/Freight Brokerage operation. Report topics include:

Growth of Modern Domestic Transportation Management

Overall Market Sizes, Segmentations, and DTM Market Penetration

Leading Transportation Management Systems

Modern DTM Operating Models and Success Factors

The Digital DTM/Freight Brokerage Environment

Digital DTM/Freight Broker Key Performance Metrics

Digital Freight Broker Distinct Operating Characteristics

Digital Freight Broker Core Functionality Areas

The latest DTM Merger and Acquisition (M&A) Activity

Top 100 DTMs

The report details the digital transformation steps for becoming a Digital Freight Broker with a focus on systems to augment a Transportation Management System (TMS) to digitalize a DTM. It provides the Characteristics, Key Conclusions, and Systems Recommendations for:

Capacity Management – Digital Freight Planning and Execution Platform



Visibility System Platforms



Back-Office Automation Systems



Load Boards



Other Systems of Note to Support Digitalization Strategies



Companies mentioned within the report include:

DTM 3PLs

Allen Lund, Amstan Logistics, ArcBest, Armstrong Transport Group, Arrive Logistics, Ascent Global Logistics, ATS Logistics Services, Averitt Express, Axle Logistics, Bay and Bay Transportation, Becker Logistics, Beemac Logistics, Blue Ribbon Transport, BlueGrace Logistics, BNSF Logistics, Buchanan Logistics, Burris Logistics, C.H. Robinson, Cargomatic, Cerasis, Choptank Transport, Circle 8, Circle Logistics, Container Connection, Convoy, Cornerstone Systems, Covenant Transport Solutions, Coyote Logistics, CRST Logistics, D&L Transport, Dema Service, Diversified Transportation Services, DSV Panalpina, Dupré Logistics, Eagle Transportation, East Coast Transport, Echo Global Logistics, Eminent Global Logistics, England Logistics, Fitzmark, FLS Transportation Services, Fore Transportation, Freight Management, Genpro, GEODIS, Global Freight Solutions, GlobalTranz Enterprises, Great Plains Transport, Hub Group, Integrity Express Logistics, ISG Transportation, ITS Logistics, J.B. Hunt ICS, J.H. Rose Logistics, KAG Logistics, Kenco Logistic Services, Knichel Logistics, Knight-Swift Transportation, Koch Logistics, Landstar System, Leonard's Express, LoadDelivered, Loadsmart, Logistics Plus, LTX Solutions, M2 Logistics, Magellan Transport Logistics, Marten Transport, Matson Logistics, MegaCorp Logistics, Meridian Logistics (aka FreightPros), Michael's Cartage, Mid America Logistics, MODE Transportation, Next Trucking, NFI, Nolan Transportation Group, ODW Logistics, Odyssey Logistics & Technology, Our Freight Guy, PAM Transport, Patterson Cos., Penske Logistics, Pepsi Logistics, PLS Logistics, Prime Distribution Services, Priority1, R2 Logistics, Radiant Logistics, Redwood Logistics, ReTrans/Kuehne + Nagel, Roadrunner Transportation Systems, ROAR Logistics, RPM, Ruan, Ryder Supply Chain Solutions, Schneider Logistics, Scout Logistics, Simplified Logistics, Solistica, Southern Counties Express, Specialized Rail Service, Spot Freight, Stagecoach Cartage and Distribution, Streamline Logistics, Strive Logistics, Sunset Transportation, SunteckTTS, Syfan Logistics, TA Services, The Space Cargo Group, Total Quality Logistics, Traffix, TransCorr National Logistics, Transfix, Transplace, Transportation Insight, Trinity Logistics, Triple T Transport, U.S. Logistics, U.S. Xpress, Uber Freight, Universal Logistics Holdings, Unyson Logistics, USAT Logistics, uShip, Veritiv Logistics Solutions, Visible Supply Chain Management, Watco Supply Chain Services, Werner Logistics, Worldwide Express/Unishippers, XPO Logistics.

Digital Freight Matching and Systems Providers

123Loadboard, 3GTMS, Appian "Direct Route", BluJay Solutions, Cargo Chief, CargoWise, Carrier411, DAT, Descartes "Aljex TMS", FourKites, HubTran, KeepTruckin, Kofax (Kapow), LoadExpress, Logistical Labs "LoadDex", MacroPoint, McLeod, MercuryGate, Oracle "OTM", Parade, project44, Quantum Edge Technology, RMIS, TMW Systems, TransCore "Keypoint", Triumph Pay, Trucker Path, Trucker Tools, Truckstop.com, Truckstop Pay, Winmore.

