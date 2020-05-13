Armstrong & Associates' Report Highlights Trends in Outsourced Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Customer Relationships, Demand for 3PL Services, Changes in Strategic Relationships, Geographical Differences, and Vertical Industry Growth

MILWAUKEE, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "Increasingly Strategic: Trends in 3PL/Customer Relationships," is an expanded update of Armstrong & Associates' best-selling report. From its analysis of over 7,700 current 3PL customer relationships in 44 countries, totaling nearly 21,000 services, the report identifies and details key trends in outsourced third-party logistics provider (3PL) customer relationships. Armstrong & Associates has been tracking and analyzing 3PL/Customer relationships for over a decade with ever-increasing detail.

Market sizing for both Global and Domestic Fortune customer 3PL revenues is included in the report. Global Fortune 500 customer 3PL revenues reached $371.3 billion in 2019, led by the Technological and Automotive industries, accounting for $102.3 billion and $79.6 billion, respectively. Fortune 1,000 3PL revenues of $166.8 billion comprise nearly 80% of the total domestic U.S. 3PL market. 3PL revenue growth trends for nine major customer industry subsegments are provided. In 2019, 3PL revenues from the Retailing and Technological industries dominated, representing $40.1 billion and $38.2 billion. 3PL revenues by customer industry for both Domestic and Global Fortune companies from 2010 through 2020E are included.

The report also details the type and number of 3PL services customers tend to use. 3PL customers use an average of 2.71 services per 3PL relationship—often a combination of Transportation Management, Warehouse Management, and/or Value-Added Services. Further analysis details the most important 3PL services demanded by each of the nine industry segments.

3PL service and industry trends for three major regions (North America, Asia-Pacific, and EMEA) are examined as well as a deep-dive into 3PL relationships for six countries: China, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Japan, and Mexico.

Detailed information is also provided on leading 3PLs serving customers in the Automotive, Retailing, Technological, and Food & Groceries industries.

The complete report is available from Armstrong & Associates at https://www.3plogistics.com/product/trends-in-3pl-customer-relationships-2020/

ABOUT ARMSTRONG & ASSOCIATES, INC.

Armstrong & Associates, Inc. (A&A) was established in 1980 to meet the needs of a newly deregulated domestic transportation market. Since then, through its leading Third-Party Logistics (3PL) market research and history of helping companies outsource logistics functions, A&A has become an internationally recognized key resource for 3PL market information and consulting.



A&A's mission is to have leading proprietary supply chain knowledge and market research not available anywhere else. As proof of our continued work in supporting our mission, A&A's 3PL market research is frequently cited in media articles, publications, and securities filings by publicly traded 3PLs. In addition, A&A's email newsletter currently has over 85,000 subscribers globally.



A&A's market research complements its consulting activities by providing continually updated data for analysis. Based upon its unsurpassed knowledge of the 3PL market and the operations of leading 3PLs, A&A has provided strategic planning consulting services to over 30 3PLs, supported 21 closed investment transactions, and provided advice to numerous companies looking to benchmark existing 3PL operations or outsource logistics functions.



