Armstrong & Associates' Who's Who in Logistics 3PL Guide Expands its Global Coverage to 600 3PLs

MILWAUKEE, April 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Armstrong & Associates, Inc. www.3PLogistics.com is an internationally recognized leader for third-party logistics market information and consulting. Part of its ongoing mission is to provide clients with proprietary third-party logistics market research not available anywhere else. A&A's Who's Who in Logistics 3PL Guide provides online access to its continually updated third-party logistics provider database of 600 companies. Companies surveyed cover Global Supply Chain Managers (GSCMs) to freight brokers, specialized/niche 3PLs, 3PL subsidiaries within larger 3PLs, as well as regional divisions of GSCMs. The latest 3PL profile additions include: Amino Transport, Armstrong Transportation Group, BEST Supply Chain Management, cargo-partner GmbH, Capital Logistics, EFL, Fr. Meyer's Sohn, FST Logistics, Mid America Logistics, Noatum Logistics, Pepsi Logistics, Scout Logistics, Speedee Transport, SPI International Transportation, Traffix, and ZTO Express (Cayman).

A&A's 3PL profiles highlight provider revenues, service offerings, geographies served, warehousing and transportation assets, freight forwarding volumes, IT and operational capabilities, and overall strengths and weaknesses. All of the latest information on 3PLs is just a browser away.

Who's Who in Logistics 3PL Guide and Expert Information Service (EIS) subscribers can search for 3PLs by multiple attributes such as type of service, gross and net revenues, vertical industries served, ocean and air freight forwarding volumes, warehousing square footage, and more! The guide data updates in real-time making it the source for the most up-to-date 3PL information in the industry. According to Armstrong & Associates' President Evan Armstrong, "The technology behind the 3PL Guide uses up-to-the-minute 3PL profile updates to generate provider queries and ad hoc searches, and it has real-time business intelligence reporting capabilities. It is quick and easy for industry professionals to leverage 3PL information for immediate fact-based decision making."

In addition, the Who's Who in Logistics 3PL Guide is synchronized with its sister website www.3PLAdvisor.com, a source for 3PL customer reviews. Provider profile updates automatically update on 3PLAdvisor and the overall rating of a 3PL is displayed on each provider's Who's Who in Logistics 3PL Guide profile, so clients will always have the most accurate information at their disposal.

The Who's Who in Logistics 3PL Guide subscription and other 3PL market research can be purchased at www.3PLogistics.com/Product-Category/Guides-Market-Research-Reports/. The 3PL Guide subscription comes as a standard benefit for Expert Information Service (EIS) subscribers www.3PLogistics.com/Product/Premium-Market-Research-Analysis-Expert-Information-Service/. In addition, the EIS subscription now has three subscription levels to choose from based on your research needs.

ABOUT ARMSTRONG & ASSOCIATES, INC.

Armstrong & Associates, Inc. (A&A) was established in 1980 to meet the needs of a newly deregulated domestic transportation market. Since then, through its leading Third-Party Logistics (3PL) market research and history of helping companies outsource logistics functions, A&A has become an internationally recognized key resource for 3PL market information and consulting.

A&A's mission is to have leading proprietary supply chain knowledge and market research not available anywhere else. As proof of our continued work in supporting our mission, A&A's 3PL market research is frequently cited in media articles, publications, and securities filings by publicly traded 3PLs. In addition, A&A's email newsletter currently has over 62,000 subscribers globally.

A&A's market research complements its consulting activities by providing continually updated data for analysis. Based upon its unsurpassed knowledge of the 3PL market and the operations of leading 3PLs, A&A has provided strategic planning consulting services to over 30 3PLs, supported 20 closed investment transactions, and provided advice to numerous companies looking to benchmark existing 3PL operations or outsource logistics functions.

10401 West Lincoln Avenue, Suite 207

Milwaukee, WI 53227 USA

Phone: +1-414-545-3838 Fax: +1-414-545-3906

Website: www.3PLogistics.com

