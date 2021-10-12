Armstrong International Expands Product Offering with the Acquisition of Leslie Controls Industrial Control Valve and Heater Lines

"We are excited to be working with Leslie's experienced legacy channel partners, who deepen our thermal expertise across the country," said Doug Bloss, president and chief executive officer of Armstrong International. "This acquisition further positions Armstrong as a leader in the way steam and heat are used in industrial and institutional settings. With these new product offerings, we are ready to onboard new customers while we continue working alongside global leaders in a variety of industries and vertical markets."

Additionally, Armstrong has retained Leslie Controls sales leadership and engineering support to continue providing excellent customer service and technical product insight.

"Armstrong International provides exceptional best in class service and technology to their customers, now our loyal Leslie consumers will experience the same benefit," said Michael D. Goertz Jr., director of global sales at Armstrong International, who previously held the same position at Leslie Controls. "The team, channel and customers are looking forward to growing our global base and protecting the historical core under the new ownership."

For more information on Armstrong International acquired brands visit: controlvalvesandheaters.com

ABOUT ARMSTRONG INTERNATIONAL:

Armstrong International provides intelligent system solutions that improve utility performance, lower energy consumption, and reduce environmental emissions. As the industry's leading thermal utility partner, Armstrong International can satisfy unique requirements while helping to improve efficiency and reduce energy consumption and emissions. The fifth-generation, family-owned business provides hardworking products, state-of-the-art technology, custom-engineered systems, and services, and more than a century of knowledge and experience — all organized with industry specificity. Founded in 1900, Armstrong International is headquartered in the United States, with manufacturing, sales and seminar centers located throughout the Americas, EMEA and Asia. For more information, visit armstronginternational.com.





Media contact:

Megan Wolowiec

Lambert & Co.

[email protected]

SOURCE Armstrong International