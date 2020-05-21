Army Corps of Engineers begins gradual reopening of recreation areas closed due to Coronavirus

WASHINGTON, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced today that it has begun the gradual reopening of some USACE-managed recreation areas that were closed to protect against the further spread of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). The health and safety of USACE personnel, contractors, volunteers and the visiting public remain our highest priority.

Reopening of closed recreation areas will vary from location to location based on state and local conditions, as well as each project's ability to put in place COVID-19 safety precautions.

Visitors are encouraged to contact USACE lake and river projects before visiting to ensure recreation areas are open. The status of USACE-managed campgrounds, boat ramps and swimming beaches and other sites is available at https://corpslakes.erdc.dren.mil/visitors/status.cfm.

USACE has suspended the collection of day use fees for USACE-managed swimming beaches and boat ramps until Oct. 1, 2020. USACE is also extending the expiration date of USACE and America the Beautiful annual passes for seven months for those who previously purchased annual passes for the year.

Individuals with paid camping reservations at closed campgrounds will be contacted by email about cancellations and full refunds will automatically be processed by Recreation.gov with no cancellation fees. Individuals should not contact Recreation.gov to request a refund as that will lead to a cancellation fee being charged.

While visiting USACE recreation areas, visitors are encouraged to practice social distancing and other COVID-19 safety precautions required and recommended by local, state and federal authorities, to include the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. CDC guidance on visiting parks and recreation facilities can be found online at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/daily-life-coping/visitors.html.

Visitors are advised that individual USACE recreation areas may be closed again if it is determined that COVID-19 safety precautions are not being followed and the public could be put at risk as a result. Please help us keep the recreation sites open by recreating responsibly and please wear your life jacket.

SOURCE U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

