Army Corps of Engineers waives day use fees at recreation areas in observance of Veterans Day

WASHINGTON, Nov. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) announced today that it will waive day use fees at its more than 2,800 USACE-operated recreation areas nationwide in observance of Veterans Day, November 11 and 12.

The waiver covers fees for boat launch ramps and swimming beaches. The waiver does not apply to camping and camping-related services, or fees for specialized facilities (group picnic shelters) and events. Other agencies that manage recreation areas on USACE lands are encouraged, but not required, to offer the waiver in the areas that they manage.

"This Veterans Day we will continue the valued tradition of honoring our veterans, active and reserve service members, and their families with an invitation to visit one of the thousands of USACE recreation sites throughout the country, free of charge," said Maj. Gen. Scott Spellmon, USACE Deputy Commanding General for Civil and Emergency Operations. "This year we extend this invitation of a fee waiver on November 11 and 12 to all visitors."

USACE is one of the nation's federal leaders in providing outdoor and water-based recreation, hosting millions of visits annually to its more than 400 lake and river projects. It's estimated that 90 percent of the USACE-operated recreation areas are within 50 miles of metropolitan areas, offering diverse outdoor activities for all ages close to home.

For information on the recreation passes accepted at USACE sites, please visit https://www.usace.army.mil/Recreation-Passes/.

To discover a USACE recreation site nearest you, please visit www.corpslakes.us.

SOURCE U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

Related Links

http://www.usace.army.mil

