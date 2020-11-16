Arnold & Itkin LLP Reveals New Branding, Next Chapter of Law Firm

"Now that jury trials have resumed, we're ready to introduce an even better Arnold & Itkin," said founding partner Jason Itkin. "During these challenging times, we've spent hours making our team even more formidable for a post-pandemic world. We're proud to enter into the next chapter as a firm even more committed to winning for our clients."

The challenges brought by the COVID-19 pandemic served as the impetus for the change. Arnold & Itkin used this time to look at how it could improve while other firms were cutting salaries, limiting roles, or shutting down completely. Now, as courtrooms open back up, they are ready to continue their fight for their clients.

"While others are stepping back, we are stepping up," said founding partner Kurt Arnold.

This brand-new look and feel is about more than reflecting the reputation that Arnold & Itkin already has. This new appearance reflects their status as a leading choice for people who need representation after suffering from catastrophic accidents. It also emphasizes the law firm's history of significant, historic results. Every aspect of the firm's new appearance is ready for growth. As it enters a new era, Arnold & Itkin LLP expects its new look to become associated with its continued success and record-breaking results for clients.

About Arnold & Itkin LLP

Arnold & Itkin was founded in 2004 by Attorneys Kurt Arnold & Jason Itkin. Since then, it has earned a reputation as one of the country's top litigation firms, handling the most high-profile and complicated personal injury cases. Some of their most notable cases include the Deepwater Horizon disaster, the sinking of the El Faro, and other landmark personal injury cases. In 2019, the firm won an $8 billion verdict against Johnson & Johnson for the negative effects of the medication Risperdal. Over the years, the firm has recovered more than $10 billion for clients and holds multiple records for personal injury verdicts and settlements.

