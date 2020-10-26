Arnold®, Brownberry® and Oroweat® Launch Country Style Butter Bread Featuring Land O Lakes® Butter

"As the largest premium bread brand in the country, we are delighted to partner with the leading branded butter, Land O Lakes, to elevate a classic pairing," said Jessica Grane, Marketing Director, Premium & Artisan Breads. "This strategic alliance brings America's favorite butter to the bread aisle and is sure to become a household staple."

This tasty variety is free from artificial preservatives, colors and flavors and is made with real, simple ingredients, such as whole milk and sea salt. From a simply toasted slice to start off the morning right to serving as the perfect base for sandwiches, Arnold, Brownberry and Oroweat Country Style Butter Bread offers families the great tasting bread they love without any of the added ingredients that they don't.

Arnold, Brownberry and Oroweat Country Style Butter Bread is now available at major retailers across the U.S. for the suggested average retail price of $4.49. Arnold, Brownberry and Oroweat sells a variety of Country Style Bread selections in the U.S., including Buttermilk, Potato, White, Sourdough, Oatmeal, and Oat Bran. For a full list of products and where to buy them, please visit www.arnoldbread.com, www.brownberry.com or www.oroweat.com.

About Bimbo Bakeries USA

Bimbo Bakeries USA (BBU) is a leader in the baking industry, known for its category leading brands, innovative products, freshness and quality. Our team of 20,000+ U.S. associates operates more than 50 manufacturing locations in the United States. Over 11,000 distribution routes deliver our leading brands such as Arnold®, Artesano®, Ball Park®, Bimbo®, Boboli®, Brownberry®, Entenmann's®, Little Bites®, Marinela®, Mrs Baird's®, Oroweat®, Sara Lee®, Stroehmann® and Thomas'®. BBU is owned by Mexico's Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B de C.V., the world's largest baking company with operations in 33 countries.

About Land O'Lakes, Inc.

Land O'Lakes, Inc., one of America's premier agribusiness and food companies, is a member-owned cooperative with industry-leading operations that span the spectrum from agricultural production to consumer foods. With 2019 annual sales of $14 billion, Land O'Lakes is one of the nation's largest cooperatives, ranking 232 on the Fortune 500. Building on a legacy of more than 99 years of operation, Land O'Lakes today operates some of the most respected brands and businesses in agriculture and food production including Land O'Lakes Dairy Foods, Purina Animal Nutrition, WinField United and Land O'Lakes Truterra. The company does business in all 50 states and more than 60 countries. Land O'Lakes, Inc. corporate headquarters are located in Arden Hills, Minn.

