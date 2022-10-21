Arnoldo Gómez's new book "Nacidos para la Grandeza" is a heartwarming read meant to bring hope in the lives of its readers.

CHICAGO, Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Arnoldo Gómez, a migrant from Guatemala, has completed his new book "Nacidos para la Grandeza": a heartfelt piece written for every dreamer. Arnoldo's story is a living testament that everyone has their own set of problems and challenges in their daily life. But the most important thing is to continue moving forward amidst the storm and never lose hope.

Gómez shares, "There are moments in life when we believe that we have already given everything, however, new challenges are presented to us to overcome, regardless of age, but those moments and challenges are necessary to really start living and to be happy. Laugh, dream, and thank, but above all help those who need you. Esteem those who love you, appreciate those who love you and treat all the people around you well. I have learned that our time on earth is so short that we cannot afford to waste a single second of our lives. Most of the time we know it and even so on very few occasions do we become aware of it. That is why I believe that we should never give so much importance to our past since it is not as important as our present or our future. Having written this text is for me an unexpected gift from destiny, a true honor and one of my greatest dreams. Having been able to publish this book is an enormous privilege, telling you never to give up for something you want to achieve in your life, for some dream which you want to achieve no matter how difficult or impossible it may seem, you can always achieve it. We often see our dreams far away, which is not bad, what can be bad or even disastrous is believing that we cannot achieve it. I know that the circumstances of each of us are not the same, as I also believe that we all have the ability and the right to dream, and no one can take that away from us. One of the main bases of a true dreamer is happiness. A happy person loves their dreams and everything around them. My greatest wish is that in this book you will find an answer that you are looking for in your life."

Published by Page Publishing, Arnoldo Gómez's beautiful tale deeply resonates to anyone who is struggling in their personal journey.

He hopes that his readers will find solace and clarity in this book.

Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase "Nacidos para la Grandeza" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

