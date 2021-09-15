Arnot Health Signs Strategic Partnership with Medline

"Care is evolving and so should our approach to ensuring we are not looking solely at cost but overall value and impact," says Susan Houghtelling, system director of supply chain at Arnot Health. "Working with Medline allows us to leverage their entire scope of expertise in the areas of supply chain logistics and clinical solutions, as well as their proactive hands-on approach, to ultimately help improve our operating performance."

Under the terms of the agreement, Arnot Health will have the ability to easily monitor key metrics such as item utilization, contract compliance and price accuracy, and spend by product categories through an online reporting tool from Medline.

"Medline teams go to great lengths to truly understand a system's obstacles," says Ron Barrett, vice president of corporate sales at Medline. "We are excited to partner with Arnot Health to become an extension of their team, and together, create customized solutions to help healthcare run better."

Learn how Medline tailors solutions across the entire continuum of care as a manufacturer and distributor by visiting https://www.medline.com/pages/supply-chain

About Medline

Medline is a healthcare company: a manufacturer, distributor and solutions provider focused on improving the overall operating performance of healthcare. Medline works with both the country's largest healthcare systems and independent facilities across the continuum of care to provide the clinical and supply chain resources required for long-term financial viability in delivering high quality care. With the size of one of the country's largest companies and the agility of a family-owned business, Medline is able to invest in its customers for the long-term and rapidly respond with customized solutions. Headquartered in Northfield, Ill., Medline has 26,000+ employees worldwide, a fleet of nearly 1,000 trucks and does business in more than 90 countries. Learn more about Medline at http://www.medline.com/.

