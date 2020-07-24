Arnouse Digital Devices Awarded $13.5 Million U.S. Army Sole Source IDIQ Contract

LAKE SUCCESS, N.Y., July 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Arnouse Digital Devices Corp. (ADDC), a leader in small form-factor pluggable computing, announces that it has been awarded its first five-year, sole-source indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract valued at $13.5 million, with an initial task order of $2.1 million, by the U.S. Army. This Firm Fixed Price (FFP) contract covers an array of products from ADDC's BioDigitalPC ecosystem.

"We have had a long-standing relationship with the U.S. Army and the Department of Defense (DOD)," said Michael Arnouse, Chairman and CEO of ADDC. "This contract award is a testament to the quality and utility of ADDC's product line that is proudly Made in the USA. We are excited about the expanded adoption of ADDC's compute platform by the DOD."

About Arnouse Digital Devices Corp.

Arnouse Digital Devices Corporation (ADDC) is the inventor and manufacturer of the X86 credit card-sized computer - part of a revolutionary and environmentally friendly compute platform. Its interchangeability gives users an unprecedented level of flexibility, compute power, small size, ultra-high security, and low power-usage. Currently, ADDC operates from three locations on the east and west coasts. ADDC has been granted 24 utility patents, with several pending in the areas of pluggable computing and the surrounding ecosystem. ADDC is fully committed to provide the world's best computing solutions for traditional and harsh environments that enable people, governments and businesses to excel in productivity with minimal harmful e-waste and a smaller carbon footprint. All ADDC products are proudly Made in the USA. More information can be found at www.addc.net.

