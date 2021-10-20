Aroha Oils, A New Line Of Ayurveda-Inspired Beauty And Skincare Products Sourced In The Himalayas, Unveils New Face Gel

Aroha Oils today announced the official launch of Bakuchiol Nava Age-defying Face Gel, a natural alternative to retinol. Tweet this

"Legend tells us of Queens sourcing Bakuchiol from the Himalayan valley to create a magical potion for their beauty rituals, and we want to help today's modern woman access this same magnificent experience," said Vivek Agarwal, CEO and Co-Founder of Aroha Oils.

Bakuchiol Face Gel is the company's first daily facial moisturizer. Crafted to intensely moisturize and plump skin while defending against UV and blue light damage, the moisturizer is especially effective for sensitive and acne prone-skin. The moisturizer is available at the Aroha Oils online store , and online retailers Verishop and Beautyologie.

The release of Bakuchiol Face Gel follows the success of Aroha Oils Rani soft glow Face serum - a natural Vitamin C alternative. The full line of Aroha Oils can be found at www.aroha-oils.com/ .

About Aroha Oils

Aroha Oils is a slow skincare, beauty, and wellness company with products sourced in the Himalayas and made in the tradition of Ayurveda. Using the purest and some of the rarest ingredients, Aroha Oils works directly with partner growers to ensure the integrity of their products. They give back 10% of company profits to these same mountain communities.

Learn more about the full line of their ethical skincare and wellness products, visit www.aroha-oils.com or find us on Instagram or FaceBook .

