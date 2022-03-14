Aroma Ingredients Market Size To Reach USD 4.85 BN In 2028 | Increasing Usage Of Aroma Ingredients In Personal Care Products And Rising Consumer Awareness For Hygiene And Skin Care Are Driving Market Revenue Growth, Reports and Data

NEW YORK, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global aroma ingredient market size is expected to reach USD 4.85 Billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period, according to a latest report by Reports and Data. Increasing usage of aroma ingredients in personal care products and rising consumer awareness for hygiene and skin care are key factors expected to drive market revenue growth during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of fragrance ingredients is expected to boost revenue growth of the market between 2021 and 2028. Increasing consumer awareness of hygiene due to prevailing chronic diseases, and importance of healthcare has led to an increase in use of aroma ingredients in personal care products. Rising demand for natural-based aroma ingredients that are non-toxic and safe is another factor expected to propel revenue growth of the market. Additionally, increasing demand for floral aroma ingredients such as lavender and roses for production of skincare and cosmetic products is expected to increase growth of the market.

Cultivation related challenges of aroma ingredients that can be affected by climate change due to global warming are factors that could restrain revenue growth of the global market. Concerns regarding government regulations for usage of synthetic chemicals for fragrance is another factor hampering market revenue growth to some extent over the forecast period. Additionally, the Covid-19 outbreak had led to disruption in supply chain which is limiting revenue growth of the global market.

Some Key Highlights in the Report

Natural ingredient type segment is expected to register significantly high revenue growth rate over the forecast period due to rising demand for organic ingredients in skincare products and rising concerns about synthetic chemical products among consumers.

Personal and home care segment is expected to register a steady revenue growth rate over the forecast period. Increasing usage of hand sanitizers and detergents with aroma ingredients due to increasing viral diseases is expected to drive growth of the segment.

Musk chemicals segment is expected to register a significantly high revenue growth rate over the forecast period due to increasing adoption of deodorants, body mists and cleaning products.

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to register considerably high revenue CAGR over the forecast period. Growth of the market in the region is expected to be driven by rapid urbanization and changing lifestyles of consumers and increased spending on premium products such as perfumes by consumers.

Companies profiled in the global market report include Robertet SA, Mane SA, Sensient Technologies Corporation, Symrise AG, Givaudan SA, Firmenich SA, T. Hasegawa co. Ltd., Takasago International Corporation, SH Kelkar and Company Ltd., and International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.

In December 2021 , PlanetCaps, the first biodegradable fragrance capsule, was introduced by Givaudan SA. Givaudan SA's fragrance encapsulation is the most recent innovation that provides long-lasting scents with a biodegradable and bio-sourced system for fabric softeners.

, PlanetCaps, the first biodegradable fragrance capsule, was introduced by Givaudan SA. Givaudan SA's fragrance encapsulation is the most recent innovation that provides long-lasting scents with a biodegradable and bio-sourced system for fabric softeners. In November 2021 , Mane SA introduced the most recent innovations and concepts in the food and beverage industry, taking into consideration the most recent trends in health and wellness with the best natural ingredients. As per customer preferences, food and beverage products were launched in a wide range of flavors with premium quality.

, Mane SA introduced the most recent innovations and concepts in the food and beverage industry, taking into consideration the most recent trends in health and wellness with the best natural ingredients. As per customer preferences, food and beverage products were launched in a wide range of flavors with premium quality. In April 2021 , Mane SA introduced a new product to the citrus palette named Florapeel Scent. The new Florapeel scent is allergen-free and non-sensitizing, and it has a powerful fruity effect. This new product introduction is expected to expand Mane SA's market footprint.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global aroma ingredients market based on ingredient type, application, chemical, and region:

Ingredient Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Synthetic Ingredient Type



Natural Ingredient Type

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Cosmetics



Personal and Home Care

Perfumes and Fragrances

Others

Chemical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Musk Chemicals



Benzenoids



Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





UK





France





Italy





Spain





Sweden





BENELUX





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





South Korea





Rest of APAC



Latin America



Brazil





Rest of LATAM



Middle East & Africa

&

Saudi Arabia





UAE





South Africa





Israel





Rest of MEA

