Aromatherapy Market to grow by USD 1.92 Bn, Increasing use of aromatherapy at home to boost market growth 2025 - Technavio

Oct 03, 2022, 02:30 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio's latest research report on the Aromatherapy Market offers a comprehensive analysis of new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic impact on businesses. The aromatherapy market size is expected to increase by USD 1.92 bn, at a CAGR of 6.71% from 2020 to 2025. Read Free Sample Report.
North America will account for 39% of the market's growth over the forecasted timeframe. The aromatherapy industry in North America is primarily centered in the US. This region's market will grow more quickly than those in Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. In order to help vendors create effective business plans, this market research report includes comprehensive information on the competition intelligence, marketing gaps, and geographical prospects available to them.
The consumables segment will significantly increase its market share in the aromatherapy industry. The focus market's largest market share is made up of consumables. The focus of vendors on the enhancement and development of their product lines is one of the major elements fostering the segment's growth. The rise in average per capita family disposable income and the rising demand for high-end health and wellness items are the main drivers propelling the segment share growth. Buy Sample Report.
One of the main factors driving the growth of the aromatherapy market is the rise in demand for goods for at-home use. Lavender, eucalyptus, and lemon are a few of the essential oils that are frequently used for aromatherapy at home. Aromatherapy is primarily used at home for relaxation, sleep, mood enhancement, cold and flu relief, and pain management.
Because spa visits are pricey and essential oils may be purchased and applied in a home setting with the help of diffusers, which are readily available at retail stores or online, there is a significant demand for aromatherapy items for at-home use. Although factors such as side effects related to aromatherapy may impede the market growth.
The aromatherapy market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Biolandes Aromes SAS, doTERRA International LLC, Edens Garden Inc., Majestic Pure Cosmeceuticals, Moksha Lifestyle Products, Mountain Valley Springs India Pvt. Ltd., Rocky Mountain Oils LLC, Virgin Scent Inc., and Young Living Essential Oils.
- Biolandes Aromes SAS: The company offers a wide range of aromatherapy products such as Kashmiri Nargis and Madurai Jasmine range of blended diffuser oils.
- doTERRA International LLC: The company offers a wide range of aromatherapy products such as the Emotional Aromatherapy system kit and Emotional Aromatherapy touch kit.
- Edens Garden Inc.: The company offers a wide range of aromatherapy products such as the Top Single Essential oil set, and Top Synergy Blend Essential oil set among others.
- Majestic Pure Cosmeceuticals: The company offers a wide range of aromatherapy products such as lavender essential oil, peppermint essential oil, rosehip carrier oil, and tea tree oil among others.
- Moksha Lifestyle Products: The company offers a wide range of aromatherapy products such as ajowan oil, aniseed oil, babchi oil, and almond oil among others.
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
|
Aromatherapy Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.71%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
$1.92 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
6.40
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 39%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, UK, China, Germany, and Japan
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Biolandes Aromes SAS, doTERRA International LLC, Edens Garden Inc., Majestic Pure Cosmeceuticals, Moksha Lifestyle Products, Mountain Valley Springs India Pvt. Ltd., Rocky Mountain Oils LLC, Virgin Scent Inc., and Young Living Essential Oils
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market Definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- The threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Consumables - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Equipment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Biolandes Aromes SAS
- doTERRA International LLC
- Edens Garden Inc.
- Majestic Pure Cosmeceuticals
- Moksha Lifestyle Products
- Mountain Valley Springs India Pvt. Ltd.
- Rocky Mountain Oils LLC
- Virgin Scent Inc.
- Young Living Essential Oils
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
