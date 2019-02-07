Aron Ralston, Adventurer and Subject of the Film, 127 Hours, to Keynote PlanSource Eclipse 2019

New York Times best-selling author of Between A Rock and Hard Place , Aron will share his true and heroic story of being pinned in a deep and narrow slot of the Utah Canyonlands beneath an eight-hundred-pound boulder. A tale of emotional fortitude, Aron spent six days—127 hours–of living hell, with little food or water and the horrifying knowledge that no one knew where he was. In those moments, Ralston recalls friends, lovers, family, and the last people he ever had the chance to meet. It is those relationships that Aron credits with giving him the grit to survive in the most desperate circumstances and extricate himself by any means necessary. His ordeal inspired the major motion picture, 127 Hours , starring James Franco.

On stage, Ralston brings his gripping story to life. With candor and humility, Ralston reflects on his remarkable triumph over insurmountable odds and shares the lessons he learned about the importance of examining one's priorities and outlook on life.

"We could not be more pleased about having Aron Ralston as the Eclipse 2019 keynote speaker," said Nancy Sansom, Chief Commercial Officer of PlanSource. "Our attendees are in for a real treat. They will take away a true appreciation for the power of the human spirit and the value of relationships to overcome life's challenges, no matter how large or daunting one's boulder may be."

Aron will be joined at Eclipse by numerous speakers and industry experts including Amanda Lannert, CEO of Jellyvision, Kate Bischoff, founder of tHRive Law & Consulting and Laurie Ruettimann, founder of LFR.

In addition to insightful speakers, Eclipse 2019 will feature educational workshops, interactive panels, dozens of breakout sessions and continuing education opportunities. The conference takes place at the Montage Resort Deer Valley, an exclusive, five-star resort and conference center. Attendees will take in breathtaking scenic views, unparalleled service and numerous indoor and outdoor activities, all while experiencing the magic of PlanSource Eclipse.

Find out more about Eclipse 2019 at eclipse.plansource.com.

