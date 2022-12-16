Aronia berries market to grow by 8.14% Y-O-Y from 2023 to 2027: Health benefits of Aronia berries will drive growth -Technavio

Dec 16, 2022, 11:15 ET
Aronia berries market insights -
- Vendors: 15+, Including Aronia for life, Akronia Valley, LLC, ArmedinaUSA, Aronia Ireland Ltd., Bio Poland sp. z o.o., BioActor BV, Brownwood Acres, Erbology, J&J Aronia (BC), Maes Health and Wellness LLC, Microstructure sp z oo, OPG Medic, PowerfulBerry.com, among others
- Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors
- Segments: Source (conventional and organic), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa)
In 2017, the aronia berries market was valued at USD 557.45 million. From a regional perspective, Europe held the largest market share, valued at USD 208.04 million. The aronia berries market size is estimated to grow by USD 404.9 million from 2023 to 2027 at a CAGR of 8.6% according to Technavio.
Aronia berries market - Customer Landscape
To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –
- Key purchase criteria
- Adoption rates
- Adoption lifecycle
- Drivers of price sensitivity
Global aronia berries market - Vendor insights
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including -
- Aronia Ireland Ltd. - The company offers Aronia berries such as Aronia Treasure Juice.
- Brownwood Acres - The company offers Aronia berries such as BrainBerry.
- Erbology - The company offers Aronia berries such as Aronia berry juice concentrate.
Global aronia berries market – Market Dynamics
Major drivers
- Health benefits of aronia berries
- Rise in the number of private-label brands
- Rising penetration of online retailing and e-commerce
Key challenges
- High ownership cost of aronia berries
- Stringent food safety regulations
- Easy availability of substitutes
The aronia berries market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.
Why buy?
- Add credibility to strategy
- Analyzes competitor's offerings
- Get a holistic view of the market
What are the key data covered in this aronia berries market report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the aronia berries market between 2023 and 2027
- Precise estimation of the size of the aronia berries market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the Aronia Berries Market industry across Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of aronia berries market vendors
Table of content
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Source
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 10: Parent market
- Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 13: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2022
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
- Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
4 Historic Market Size
- 4.1 Global aronia berries market 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global aronia berries market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.2 Source Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Source Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.3 Distribution Channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Distribution Channel Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
5 Five Forces Analysis
- 5.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027
- 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027
- 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027
6 Market Segmentation by Source
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Source - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Source - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Source
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Source
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Source
- 6.3 Conventional - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Conventional - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Conventional - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Conventional - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Conventional - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.4 Organic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Organic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Organic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Organic - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Organic - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.5 Market opportunity by Source
- Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Source ($ million)
7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
- 7.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 43: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 44: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel
- 7.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 47: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 49: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 50: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 51: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 53: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 54: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 55: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)
8 Customer Landscape
- 8.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 56: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
9 Geographic Landscape
- 9.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 57: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 58: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 59: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 60: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 9.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 61: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 62: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 63: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 64: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 65: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 66: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 67: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 68: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 69: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 70: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 71: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 72: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 73: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 74: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 76: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 77: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 78: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 79: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 80: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 81: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 82: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 83: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 84: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 85: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 86: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 87: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 88: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 89: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 90: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 91: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 92: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.11 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 93: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 94: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 95: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 96: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 97: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 98: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 99: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 100: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 101: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 10.1 Market drivers
- 10.2 Market challenges
- 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 102: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027
- 10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
- 11.1 Overview
- 11.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 103: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 11.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 104: Overview on factors of disruption
- 11.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 105: Impact of key risks on business
12 Vendor Analysis
- 12.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 106: Vendors covered
- 12.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 107: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 12.3 ArmedinaUSA
- Exhibit 108: ArmedinaUSA - Overview
- Exhibit 109: ArmedinaUSA - Product / Service
- Exhibit 110: ArmedinaUSA - Key offerings
- 12.4 Bio Poland sp. z o.o.
- Exhibit 111: Bio Poland sp. z o.o. - Overview
- Exhibit 112: Bio Poland sp. z o.o. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 113: Bio Poland sp. z o.o. - Key offerings
- 12.5 BioActor BV
- Exhibit 114: BioActor BV - Overview
- Exhibit 115: BioActor BV - Product / Service
- Exhibit 116: BioActor BV - Key offerings
- 12.6 Brownwood Acres
- Exhibit 117: Brownwood Acres - Overview
- Exhibit 118: Brownwood Acres - Product / Service
- Exhibit 119: Brownwood Acres - Key offerings
- 12.7 Erbology
- Exhibit 120: Erbology - Overview
- Exhibit 121: Erbology - Product / Service
- Exhibit 122: Erbology - Key offerings
- 12.8 GreenField Sp zoo Spk
- Exhibit 123: GreenField Sp zoo Spk - Overview
- Exhibit 124: GreenField Sp zoo Spk - Product / Service
- Exhibit 125: GreenField Sp zoo Spk - Key offerings
- 12.9 J Aronia (BC)
- Exhibit 126: J Aronia (BC) - Overview
- Exhibit 127: J Aronia (BC) - Product / Service
- Exhibit 128: J Aronia (BC) - Key offerings
- 12.10 Maes Health and Wellness LLC
- Exhibit 129: Maes Health and Wellness LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 130: Maes Health and Wellness LLC - Product / Service
- Exhibit 131: Maes Health and Wellness LLC - Key offerings
- 12.11 Microstructure sp z oo
- Exhibit 132: Microstructure sp z oo - Overview
- Exhibit 133: Microstructure sp z oo - Product / Service
- Exhibit 134: Microstructure sp z oo - Key offerings
- 12.12 OPG Medic
- Exhibit 135: OPG Medic - Overview
- Exhibit 136: OPG Medic - Product / Service
- Exhibit 137: OPG Medic - Key offerings
- 12.13 PowerfulBerry.com
- Exhibit 138: PowerfulBerry.com - Overview
- Exhibit 139: PowerfulBerry.com - Product / Service
- Exhibit 140: PowerfulBerry.com - Key offerings
- 12.14 PPHU Bio Juice Piotr Michalak
- Exhibit 141: PPHU Bio Juice Piotr Michalak - Overview
- Exhibit 142: PPHU Bio Juice Piotr Michalak - Product / Service
- Exhibit 143: PPHU Bio Juice Piotr Michalak - Key offerings
- 12.15 Sawmill Hollow
- Exhibit 144: Sawmill Hollow - Overview
- Exhibit 145: Sawmill Hollow - Product / Service
- Exhibit 146: Sawmill Hollow - Key offerings
- 12.16 Schade Vineyard and Winery
- Exhibit 147: Schade Vineyard and Winery - Overview
- Exhibit 148: Schade Vineyard and Winery - Product / Service
- Exhibit 149: Schade Vineyard and Winery - Key offerings
- 12.17 TECOFOOD sp
- Exhibit 150: TECOFOOD sp - Overview
- Exhibit 151: TECOFOOD sp - Product / Service
- Exhibit 152: TECOFOOD sp - Key offerings
13 Appendix
- 13.1 Scope of the report
- 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 153: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 154: Exclusions checklist
- 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 155: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 13.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 156: Research methodology
- Exhibit 157: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 158: Information sources
- 13.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 159: List of abbreviations
