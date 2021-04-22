Arora ATLAS® Fix and ATLAS® Inspect Implemented by Broward County's FLL

The ATLAS mobile tools integrate with the EAM to allow technicians to perform and record critical maintenance activities and terminal inspections on-the-go. This data helps reduce operational expenses, streamline a single business process across all departments, and improve the experience of technicians and airport guests alike.

The Arora ATLAS® suite of mobile products is now available for airports seeking to simplify and enhance asset management through the seamless convergence of asset and location data. These mobile integration tools allow stakeholders to track assets, analyze staff coverage, and ensure timely responses to incidents by combining data from previously disconnected systems to create a unified information platform.

Electronic Data, Inc. (EDI), a wholly owned subsidiary of Arora Engineers, Inc., was selected by BCAD to help maximize their Maximo EAM software and address their most pressing needs. EDI worked closely with BCAD to implement IBM's Maximo EAM software and the Fix and Inspect modules of the Arora ATLAS® mobile solution.

The ATLAS Fix mobile tool enhances maintenance operations by connecting work management and location services, replete with selectable map layers and building levels, providing maintenance staff with a unified, easy-to-use display to track and record maintenance activities and automate workflows. It also supports real-time alerts which allow airport staff to respond quickly to the needs of airport stakeholders.

ATLAS Inspect enhances the inspection process by enabling location services, allowing technicians to "Drop a Pin" and record findings with voice to text capability, provide photos, and display the location which requires follow-up work.

BCAD sought a mobile EAM product that allowed them to collect data in real-time which allows airport leaders to make informed, synchronized decisions to improve the overall airport guest experience.

"Prior to this implementation, we relied heavily on legacy radio communication and written record keeping," recalls Mark Gale, CEO and Director of Aviation. "This technology enables BCAD team members to create a work order directly in the system with photo evidence in real-time, without the need to keep a hard copy. The technology is also automating our terminal inspections and connects to our Geographic Information System (GIS) to pinpoint the exact location and deploy personnel with the appropriate skills at the right time and for the right job. This allows us to maximize return on assets by reducing cost, increasing uptime, and enhancing guest experience."

About Broward's Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL)

The Aviation Department is a self-supporting department of the Broward County Board of County Commissioners. It does not rely on local tax dollars for operations and capital improvements. FLL is located in Greater Fort Lauderdale in the heart of Florida's Gold Coast. In 2019, the airport served 36.7M passengers with more than 380 departures a day and offered nonstop service to 84 U.S. cities and global connectivity to more than 66 international destinations in 33 countries. The Aviation Department also operates North Perry, a general aviation airport for private and charter aircraft operators. Call 954-359-6100 for more information. For updates on airport programs and services, follow us on Twitter, like us on Facebook, or visit fll.net.

