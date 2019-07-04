Around 31.45% People Reinstall Previously Uninstalled Apps: GoodFirms Research

Mobile apps are the first choice of every consumer, as they can be accessed easily at any time and from anywhere. The apps are not only designed to interact with the world or playing games. These days, mobile apps are also used for advertising and building a brand identity. Businesses are hiring out the best Mobile App Design Companies to build inventive apps that attract the customers and influence them to download the apps for obtaining faster and better services.

The latest survey on Mobile App Download and Usage by GoodFirms rolls down surprising facts. It revealed that there is an increasing rate of around 31.45% of people reinstalling the uninstalled apps from their Smartphone's. The major reasons found was they needed it back, accidentally uninstalled, issue of space, the app is back with better user experience, better updates, and with many discount offers.

GoodFirms was able to initiate this survey successfully with the help of 450+ global mobile users. The participants were asked several questions related to mobile apps usage such as what platform of mobile they use and what kind of apps they prefer to install and reasons. The contributors were also asked about the dominating mobile app categories, for how much time they use the apps on daily and monthly basis and what are the major reason to uninstall and reinstall the apps.

The participants are mainly males (68.55%). And the participant users belonged to ages - 18-24 (11.69%), 25-34 (56.85%), 35-44 (23.79%), 45-54 (6.85%), 55-64 (0.40%), and 65+ (0.40%).

The respondents are from the United States (29.84%), Canada (23.79%), the United Kingdom's (15.32%), Australia (5.24%), India (4.44%), Germany (4.03%), Poland (1.61%), Bulgaria (1.61%), Ukraine (1.21%), Singapore (1.21%), and Others (11.70%).

Through this research, GoodFirms unlocked many facts and common user habits and experiences of using mobiles apps. Thus, using these insights, the businesses can strategize before developing the apps or enhance it to meet customer needs.

GoodFirms.co is a globally recognized B2B research, ratings, and reviews platform. It believes in associating the service seekers with top companies that suit their business requirement. The analyst squad of GoodFirms performs a deep assessment, where every firm is evaluated with several qualitative and quantitative methods.

The research process of GoodFirms mainly consists of three key factors that are Quality, Reliability, and Ability. Further, each of these components is divided into various metrics such as verifying the past & present portfolio of every agency, on-hand experience in their proficiency, market penetration, and client feedback.

Considering the statistics mentioned above, all the agencies are evaluated, compared with each other and then provides them the scores that are out of total 60. Following the points, each of the organizations is indexed in the list of top design & development companies, best software, and firms from diverse sectors of industries.

Moreover, GoodFirms supports the service providers by inviting them to enroll in the on-going research and show the evidence of their reliability and ability to work. Hence, according to this grab a chance to Get Listed in the catalog of top companies as per their domain area.

Getting indexed at GoodFirms will enhance the chances to grow the business globally and generate more leads and sales.

About GoodFirms:

GoodFirms is a Washington, D.C. based research firm that aligns its efforts in identifying the most prominent and efficient mobile app development companies that deliver results to their clients. GoodFirms research is a confluence of new age consumer reference processes and conventional industry-wide review & rankings that help service seekers leap further and multiply their industry-wide value and credibility.

Rachael Ray

(360) 326-2243

rachael@goodfirms.co

SOURCE GoodFirms

Related Links

https://www.goodfirms.co

