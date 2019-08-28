Around 71% of Male Employees Vouch for Paternity Leaves: GoodFirms Employee Engagement Survey

Employers usually choose the employees who are positive, eager, and willing to share their knowledge and skills to boost their brand's awareness and sales. It is a daunting task for the organizations and businesses to seek out the right people to run their show. Consequently, most of the employers utilize the Best HR Outsourcing Services to get connected with the responsible leaders to fill their vacant positions in their firms.

The excellent method for the employers to make their way up to the business ladder is to trust and value the employees. Like customers, the employees are also attracted and are being pulled over in different directions. Therefore, to keep them away from this extraneous information, it's better to offer your employees with maximum benefits and perks to continue the work with you.

Recently, GoodFirms research team conducted an Employee Engagement Survey to reveal the state of employees and help the organizations and HR's team know what employees are expecting from their jobs. There were about 750+ employees participated from small and medium businesses around the globe.

The participants were mostly males (65.88%), followed by females (33.60%) and others (0.52%) while participants along the generation cohorts were: Generation Z (18.90%), Millennial (57.48%), Generation X (12.6%), and Baby Boomers (11.02%).

In this research, employees were asked several questions such as were they satisfied with their current job, what are the most regarded workplace values, expectation of employee benefits, the company culture and what are the reasons to quit the job.

Surprisingly, one of the major job benefits employees are looking forward from employers is the parental leave. In which, while 78.91% of the females feel the need for maternity leaves, 70.52% of the males feel the same for adequate paternity leaves.

Maternity leaves are widely recognized as necessary, but the matter of paternity leave is still under debate. About 72.97% of them voted up for parental leave as mother and father both of them need time to purvey their parental duties.

The HR management teams from a wide range of industries can go through this recent study of employee engagement to know the recent stats and traits to predict employee satisfaction. Here at GoodFirms the organizations and businesses can reach out the Best Human Resource (HR) Software providers that are indexed based on their multiple qualitative and quantitative factors to streamline your HR operations.

