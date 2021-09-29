Around the World in 24 Hours: Student Radio to Broadcast from 24 Countries on World College Radio Day, October 1

MONTCLAIR, N.J., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Over 600 college radio stations in 40 countries will be celebrating World College Radio Day on Friday, October 1. As part of the celebrations, 24 college radio stations in 24 countries will participate in a 24-Hour Global Marathon kicking off at 00:00 CEST. The marathon is being exclusively streamed by Live365 and will be available for audiences to hear around the world at this link .

24 college radio stations in 24 countries will participate in a 24-Hour Global Marathon to celebrate World College Radio Day

"It's such a joy to see how student radio stations from New Zealand in the east, to Costa Rica in the west, are coming together to do a 24-hour broadcasting marathon," says Eva Gustavfsson, President of World College Radio Day 2021 and also head of K103 Gothenburg Student Radio in Sweden. "They're painting a beautiful picture of the love and effort we put into our passion – radio," adds Gustavfsson.

Live365 is hosting the event on their streaming platform, donating bandwidth and technical resources as well as staffing hours to the event. "Live365 is proud and excited to be helping World College Radio Day 2021 stream their 24-Hour Global Marathon for the third year in a row. Live365 and college radio have had a great relationship for decades, so it just makes sense that we give all our efforts to make this 11th annual event another big success," says Jason Stoddard, General Manager of Live365. "Not only will we be behind the scenes pushing audio and ensuring a smooth stream, but we'll also be tuning in for the pure enjoyment of hearing students broadcasting from around the world."

This year marks the 11th annual World College Radio Day, founded as College Radio Day by Dr. Rob Quicke, professor of communication at William Paterson University of New Jersey. "Listening to this Global Marathon will be remarkable, as we hear the voices of the students in all those countries. There isn't a listening experience like it in the world!" says Quicke.

World College Radio Day will unite college radio stations to bring awareness to the work and value they bring to the broadcasting medium. This year the theme is In Tough Times, We Thrive, taking into account the global efforts made by college radio stations around the world to find inventive ways to keep broadcasting during the pandemic, and creating content not heard anywhere else. "Weird Al" Yankovic will also be the Official Ambassador of World College Radio Day 2021.

About World College Radio Day: The mission of World College Radio Day is to harness the combined listenership of college radio listeners throughout the world and celebrate the important contribution of college radio by uniting for one day. The College Radio Foundation organizes the yearly event. For more information about the College Radio Foundation, please visit: www.collegeradio.org. For more information about Live365, please visit: https://www.live365.com

Contact information: Rob Quicke, [email protected] (973) 356 7631.

Live365, [email protected], 1-844-LIVE365

SOURCE College Radio Foundation