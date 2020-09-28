Arranta Bio Announces Mechanical Completion of Commercial-Ready Capacity for advanced biologics

WATERTOWN, Mass., Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Arranta Bio ("Arranta"), the leading microbiome contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), today announced the mechanical completion of GMP suites at its Watertown, MA commercial-ready facility.

Arranta is investing more than $100M in 2020 to establish a state of the art, multi-product, commercial-ready manufacturing facility that will supply live biotherapeutic products (LBPs) to microbiome innovator companies. The Watertown facility has been designed to the highest specifications for advanced biologics production.

"We are grateful to the Arranta team and to our construction management partner, DC Beane and Associates Construction Company, who specializes in the construction and development of life science facilities, and the numerous sub-contractors who have supported Arranta and worked through the pandemic in a safe and efficient manner to keep our commercial-ready manufacturing facility build-out on schedule. This is a remarkable accomplishment that will enable Arranta to supply vital products to patients in need and provide more than 200 new product development, manufacturing and operations jobs," Mark Bamforth, President and CEO of Arranta Bio, said.

Arranta is also expanding process development, and GMP capacity at its early-clinical supply facility in Gainesville, FL. Learn more about overcoming the construction management challenges during the pandemic by registering for a webinar moderated by Arranta's co-founder, Iain Baird, taking place on Wednesday Sept 30th at 10am EST at https://kineticos.com/building-a-cdmo-facility-during-covid

About 200 companies are actively exploring the linkage between diseases and the microbiome – millions of bacteria, fungi, protozoa and viruses that live inside and on the human body – in order to identify therapeutic targets. Scientists have called the microbiome the second genome; in fact, the number of genes in the microbes making up one person's microbiome is estimated to be at least 200 times the number in the human genome.

In the past decade, the industry has experienced a rapid acceleration in scientific understanding of the composition and functions of gut microbiota. Arranta is proud to be the leading CDMO focused on supporting the supply needs of these innovator companies.

About Arranta Bio

Founded in 2019, Arranta Bio is a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) specifically established to focus on serving companies seeking to develop and commercialize therapies targeting the human microbiome. In November 2019, Arranta Bio acquired Captozyme™ – the leader in process development and clinical contract manufacturing for microbiome pioneers – whose experienced team has worked with and developed processes for over 135 different species spanning 85 different genera of live biotherapeutics since 2009. Headed by a management team and technical experts with a proven track record in both process development and contract manufacturing through fermentation to lyophilization and encapsulation of live biopharmaceuticals, Arranta Bio offers the knowledge and resources necessary to help clients develop and manufacture promising new microbiome therapies and plasmids to meet the needs of patients. Additional information about Arranta Bio is available at www.arrantabio.com.

