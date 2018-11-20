Array BioPharma to Present at the 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

BOULDER, Colo., Dec. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Array BioPharma Inc. (Nasdaq: ARRY) today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Ron Squarer, will speak at the 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco. The public is welcome to participate in the conference through a webcast on the Array BioPharma website.

Event: 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference Presenter: Ron Squarer, Chief Executive Officer, Array BioPharma Date: Monday, January 7, 2019 Time: 11:30 a.m. Pacific Time Presentation Webcast: https://jpmorgan.metameetings.net/events/healthcare19/sessions/24031-array-biopharma-inc/webcast Breakout Webcast: https://jpmorgan.metameetings.net/events/healthcare19/sessions/24357-array-biopharma-inc-q-a/webcast

About Array BioPharma

Array BioPharma Inc. is a fully-integrated, biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of transformative and well-tolerated targeted small molecule drugs to treat patients afflicted with cancer and other high-burden diseases. Array markets in the United States BRAFTOVI® (encorafenib) capsules in combination with MEKTOVI® (binimetinib) tablets for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma with a BRAFV600E or BRAFV600K mutation. Array's lead clinical programs, encorafenib and binimetinib, are being investigated in over 30 clinical trials across a number of solid tumor indications, including a Phase 3 trial in BRAF-mutant colorectal cancer. Array's pipeline includes several additional programs being advanced by Array or current license-holders, including the following programs currently in registration trials: selumetinib (partnered with AstraZeneca), LOXO-292 (partnered with Loxo Oncology), ipatasertib (partnered with Genentech), tucatinib (partnered with Seattle Genetics) and ARRY-797. Vitrakvi® (larotrectinib, partnered with Loxo Oncology) is approved in the United States and Ganovo® (danoprevir, partnered with Roche) is approved in China. For more information on Array, please visit www.arraybiopharma.com or follow @arraybiopharma on Twitter and LinkedIn.

CONTACT:

Andrea N. Flynn, Ph.D.

Senior Director, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

(303) 381-6600

ir@arraybiopharma.com

SOURCE Array BioPharma Inc.

Related Links

http://www.arraybiopharma.com

