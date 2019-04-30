Array BioPharma to Report Financial Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal 2019 on May 7, 2019
BOULDER, Colo., April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Array BioPharma Inc. (Nasdaq: ARRY) will report financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2019 and hold a conference call to discuss those results on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at 9:00 am ET.
|
Date:
|
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
|
Time:
|
9:00 a.m. Eastern Time
|
Toll-Free:
|
(844) 464-3927
|
Toll:
|
(765) 507-2598
|
Pass Code:
|
3638409
|
Webcast, including Replay and Conference Call Slides:
About Array BioPharma
Array BioPharma Inc. is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of transformative and well-tolerated targeted small molecule drugs to treat patients afflicted with cancer and other high-burden diseases. Array markets BRAFTOVI® (encorafenib) capsules in combination with MEKTOVI® (binimetinib) tablets for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma with a BRAFV600E or BRAFV600K mutation in the United States and with partners in other major worldwide markets. Array's lead clinical programs, encorafenib and binimetinib, are being investigated in over 30 clinical trials across a number of solid tumor indications, including a Phase 3 trial in BRAF-mutant metastatic colorectal cancer. Array's pipeline includes several additional programs being advanced by Array or current license-holders, including the following programs currently in registration trials: selumetinib (partnered with AstraZeneca), LOXO-292 (partnered with Loxo Oncology), ipatasertib (partnered with Genentech), tucatinib (partnered with Seattle Genetics) and ARRY-797. Vitrakvi® (larotrectinib, partnered with Loxo Oncology) is approved in the United States and Ganovo® (danoprevir, partnered with Roche) is approved in China. For more information on Array, please visit www.arraybiopharma.com or follow @arraybiopharma on Twitter and LinkedIn.
CONTACT:
Array BioPharma
Andrea N. Flynn, Ph.D.
Senior Director, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
(303) 381-6600
ir@arraybiopharma.com
