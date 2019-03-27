Arreios for ATSC 3.0 Test Suite Launched by Eurofins

HASSELT, Belgium, March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahead of the NAB Show, Eurofins Digital Testing , a global leader in end-to-end quality assurance (QA) and testing services, has announced it will be showcasing a new conformance test suite at the show. Arreios for ATSC 3.0 enables the certification and testing for ATSC 3.0 features, such as Ultra High Definition (UHD) and High Dynamic Range (HDR) video over broadcast and broadband, Interactive Applications, Targeted Advertising, Emergency Alerts and Content Recovery, and Watermarking.

ATSC 3.0 brings together many advanced technologies in the physical, transport, application and service layers of this new broadcast and broadband transmission system. Eurofins' Arreios for ATSC 3.0 provides a suite of automated test tools that enable device manufacturers and their supply chain to reliably and efficiently test a range of scenarios to verify conformance and correct implementation for the wide-range of technologies set-out in ATSC 3.0.

"For ATSC 3.0 services to be compelling and meet consumer expectations, devices must be interoperable and key features must be correctly implemented," said Johan Craeybeckx, Business Line Director, Eurofins Digital Testing International. "Working with Pearl, NAB, and other ATSC stakeholders, Eurofins is proud to help scale the collaborative rollout of ATSC 3.0 by offering a suite of test automation tools that verify conformance with the features set forth therein."

"ATSC recognizes the importance of conformance to the success of ATSC 3.0, and its role in facilitating the introduction of high-quality systems and devices meeting the specification," said Lynn Claudy, Senior VP of Technology at NAB and ATSC Chairman. "Conformance test suites, such as Eurofins', will help drive adoption and ensure consumers experience the vast benefits this standard promises."

"Based on an industry-wide effort and collaboration, ATSC 3.0 provides groundbreaking opportunities for broadcasters to bring consumers more content, choice and other next-gen TV services," said Anne Schelle, Managing Director of Pearl. "We applaud Eurofins for their role in helping to advance ATSC 3.0, which is critical to facilitating future innovation in the broadcast TV industry."

Pearl TV is a business organization of Cox Media Group, the E.W. Scripps Company, Graham Media Group, Hearst Television Inc., Meredith Local Media Group, Nexstar Media Group, Raycom Media, and TEGNA, Inc. Pearl TV's 300+ local broadcast members, along with its network partners, are working together to broadly launch ATSC 3.0 by 2020, concurrent with the anticipated introduction of consumer TV products equipped to receive ATSC 3.0. In preparation, Pearl TV is conducting a "Phoenix Model Market" pilot project for English and Spanish-language TV stations in Phoenix, the nation's 11th largest TV market, to provide an open test bed and proving ground for ATSC 3.0 technology, implementations, and new services.

Specifically, Eurofins' Arreios for ATSC 3.0 Conformance Test Suite includes:

Complete lab test environment for device black box testing;

Built-in automation and intuitive UI for managing test execution;

ATSC 3.0 test plan and test information (i.e. test assertion, procedure and specification references);

Video capture and automated video playback recognition;

AV Data Processing Unit for verifying Audio/Video synchronization and frame rate detection;

Dynamic stream packaging and playout (ROUTE/DASH and MMT);

Integrated web server for hybrid scenarios, including applications and broadband video use cases; and

Integrated test report generation for QA teams and conformance/certification use.

At the upcoming NAB Show in Las Vegas, NV, April 6-11, Eurofins Digital Testing will showcase its test solutions for ATSC 3.0 at the show's emerging technologies area, "Futures Park," in North Hall Booth N1335, as well as its suite of automated test tools, cyber security testing services and more in Westgate Director C.

Following the preview at the NAB Show, Arreios for ATSC 3.0 will be available to purchase beginning May 1st, 2019.

Eurofins Digital Testing helps companies worldwide reduce development, testing and deployment cycles to accelerate service delivery, and support a more continuous delivery environment. Through its suite of automated test tools, professional testing support services, staffing of onsite personnel, and training, Eurofins helps increase test coverage and consistency to provide service validation, insights into the end-user experience, and performance monitoring for quality assurance.

Additional information about Eurofins Digital Testing and its ATSC 3.0 Conformance Test Suite is available at: http://www.eurofins-digitaltesting.com/ .

About Eurofins Digital Testing:

Eurofins Digital Testing is a leader in end-to-end Quality Assurance (QA), providing test tools, test services, training, and cyber security to validate and secure digital systems for service providers and manufacturers worldwide. Eurofins Digital Testing operates globally with test lab facilities in Belgium, Sweden, the Netherlands, UK, US, Poland, and Hong Kong, and serves companies including Com Hem, Conax, Freesat, Freeview, Hisense, Kabel Deutschland, KPN, LG, Liberty Global, Panasonic, Sky Deutschland, tivù, Vestel, Vodafone Group, Zenterio, and many others. For more information, visit: http://www.eurofins-digitaltesting.com/.

The company is part of the larger Eurofins Group, a leading provider of multi-industry analytical services, with an international network of more than 800 laboratories in 47 countries, 45,000 staff members, and sales of more than 3 billion euros.

