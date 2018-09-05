Arrests.us Announces Free Arrest Records and Online Mugshots Directory

MARION, Ind., Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Arrests.us has launched a free-of-charge arrest records and online mugshots directory, the goal of which is to make it easier for the public to hunt down arrest records and view mugshots online of suspects in their area. The dynamic database and reference tools as offered by the online portal allow the public at large to find out if someone has been arrested – by state – via an intuitive, all-in-one solution.

"The reason Arrests.us was created is a simple one: We feel that everyone should have free and easy public access to arrest records," says James Nash, spokesperson for Arrests.us. "Through our intuitive online system, visitors can check recent arrests in their area, conduct background checks,view criminal records and mugshots and initiate inmate and criminal court case lookups – all free-of-charge."

According to representatives like Nash, Arrests.us obtains its information for the formidable database from state and local courts, in addition to sheriff and police departments nationwide. Users can conduct a New York inmate search, view Texas arrest records, check arrests in Illinois, look up Indiana inmates and much more.

Locating public records, in general, is one of the most popular online search pastimes, with millions of individuals searching for historical, vital and other documents that are publicly registered online each day. From finding birth certificates and locating census records to tracking down land use documents and much more, there is a myriad of websites available for finding public information on the web.

However, organizations such as the type representing Arrests.us point out that these resources only apply to publicly available records rendered accessible online and that various examples of public records – such as birth certificates – are not made readily available, so they must be obtained by way of a local records office. It is also recommended by representatives of Arrests.us that individuals do not pay for information found online unless it is from an approved, secure state or federal resource.

"Arrest records are official public records completed by law enforcement agencies when a person is placed under arrest and local, state and federal law enforcement entities all maintain these arrest records, with the agency responsible for reporting the arrest being the one that actually performed the arrest," adds Nash. "The responsible agency is determined by a number of factors, including jurisdiction and the crime charged, but what's most important to the people searching for such records is the significant amount of information contained within them.

"This can include why someone was arrested and when the arrest occurred, and may even reflect a number of different crimes; depending on jurisdiction, the information can reflect business-related or traffic offenses. When searching Arrests.us for arrest records, visitors might also uncover biographical information about the person, including age, address, court records and other important details."

For more information about Arrests.us, call (765) 667-8065, visit Arrests.us or email contact@Arrests.us.

