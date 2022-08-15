Arrington Capital Welcomes Chad Gunther as Structural Financial Advisor

MIAMI, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Arrington Capital announces that Chad Gunther has joined the firm, bringing a wealth of traditional finance experience to the organization and its rapidly growing portfolio companies. In his new advisory role, he will bring his perspective on macroeconomic conditions to the team, address competitive dynamics across the marketplace, and work with a select group of portfolio companies advising on capital structure as financial structuring arises. Mr. Gunther brings to Arrington Capital over 20 years of experience in traditional finance.

Mr. Gunther stated, "I am thrilled to join the Arrington team to help continue building a market-leading digital asset management firm. I look forward to bringing my vast knowledge of credit markets, financial structuring, and macro-economic perspectives to the team with the end goal of delivering excellent returns for our investors."

"During these current economic conditions, it is important to bring strong perspectives on the market to our trading strategy, investment strategy. We are also focused on bringing unique value to our portfolio companies," said Michael Arrington, founder of Arrington Capital. "We are honored to have Chad join us and we look forward to the benefits and unique views he will bring to our growing team."

Chad was most recently a SVP, Portfolio Manager at Waddell & Reed, managing more than $5 billion in the leveraged finance asset class. He holds a BS Business Administration degree with a minor in Economics from the University of Kansas and has his MBA in Finance from Washington University, Olin School of Business.

With over 100 portfolio companies needing to navigate the web3 space and the merging of tradfi with defi, the announcement comes on the heels of Arrington bringing on Keli Callaghan as a partner who joins from Algorand. Arrington Capital is expanding to support and help its portfolio companies navigate the nuanced pace of growth in the new decentralized web3 universe.

About Arrington Capital

Arrington Capital is a digital asset management firm primarily focused on blockchain-based capital markets. The firm, founded in 2017 by TechCrunch and CrunchBase founder Michael Arrington and TechCrunch CEO Heather Harde, has over $1 billion under management and has invested in hundreds of startups across the world. Arrington Capital is a seasoned, international team composed of Silicon Valley veterans and operators with deep venture capital experience and crypto native roots. Arrington Capital's first fund was Arrington XRP Capital, and has expanded to multiple funds over time, including the Arrington Algo Growth Fund and the recently launched Arrington Moonbeam Growth Fund . For more information on Arrington Capital, visit https://www.arringtoncapital.com/ .

SOURCE Arrington Capital