ARRIS Announces World's First Wi-Fi CERTIFIED EasyMesh™ Solution

Wi-Fi EasyMesh allows multiple access points from different vendors to work together seamlessly to deliver a unified Wi-Fi network. Devices with Wi-Fi EasyMesh are compatible with existing home networks when the service provider gateway or access point are also Wi-Fi EasyMesh compatible.

"Our home Wi-Fi vision is to provide ubiquitous coverage from a single network," said Larry Robinson, President, Customer Premises Equipment at ARRIS. "We're proud to continue our contributions to the Wi-Fi Alliance's multi-AP specifications and Wi-Fi EasyMesh program to help service providers bring new innovations like the VAP4641 Wireless Extender to consumers. We're making it easier for consumers to install, configure and manage their home network, while delivering Gigabit speeds."

ARRIS's HomeAssure whole-home Wi-Fi portfolio of gateways and extenders delivers on the vision of ubiquitous coverage contributing the intelligence and connectivity required in complex and varied home environments. These devices help resolve network issues before they impact users, empower consumers to optimize their home network, and enable service providers to deliver a premier Wi-Fi experience.

ARRIS International plc (NASDAQ: ARRS) is powering a smart, connected world. The company's leading hardware, software and services transform the way that people and businesses stay informed, entertained and connected.

