ARRIS Extends Growth with Customer Wins in APAC

SUWANEE, Ga., Oct. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ARRIS International plc (NASDAQ: ARRS) today announced two high-profile customer wins – Foxtel (Australia) and SK Broadband (Korea)– showcasing continued international momentum for its expanded portfolio. The deals in Asia-Pacific come on the heels of multiple recent wins in Europe and Latin America. Last month, the company announced new agreements with HBO Latin America, Liberty Global (Germany), Sky Italia, and Stofa (Denmark).

ARRIS's expanded global portfolio combines its range of solutions across both the cable and telco markets; professional services, and enterprise. A selection of these offerings will be on display at SCTE (Booth #2507) in Atlanta and Broadband World Forum (Booth # D1114) in Messe Berlin from October 23-25.

"Our Asia-Pacific momentum is representative of ARRIS's continued global growth," said Steve McCaffery, President and Managing Director, International Business Operations Group, ARRIS. "Our work with Foxtel and SK Broadband is breaking new ground in bringing the benefits of the connected home to millions of consumers across Australia and Korea. ARRIS offers the right combination of technology, expertise, and global scale to help our customers continue to bring new innovations to market to address increasing consumer demand."

Foxtel, the leading pay TV provider in Australia, selected ARRIS's iQ4 set-top and Professional Services to bring 4K TV to Australia. The project highlights the company's continued residential leadership and its combined expertise in software integration and professional services. More information about this win is available here.

SK Broadband, one of the largest broadband Internet access providers in South Korea, selected ARRIS to introduce a new line of Android™ 4K set-tops to its subscribers in Korea. The deployment expands on ARRIS's existing network relationship with SK Broadband, which centers on the E6000® CER platform. These will be the first ARRIS® set-tops to reach the Korean market. More information is available here.

