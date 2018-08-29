ARRIS Launches Managed Business Networks

SUWANEE, Ga., Aug. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ARRIS International plc (NASDAQ : ARRS) today introduced Managed Business Networks, a new set of enterprise solutions aimed at creating new revenue streams for service providers.

ARRIS® Managed Business Networks is part of ARRIS Professional Services. It combines expertise, processes and tools to help service providers deliver value-added enterprise services in verticals like small-to-medium businesses (SMB), education, hospitality, venues, and multi-dwelling units (MDU).

Managed Business Networks offers network hosting, customer acquisition (discovery, design, and scoping), field services (survey, installation, verification, and repair), streamlined service activation, and 24/7 network monitoring and dispatch. The suite complements service providers' own resources—giving them a choice of hosting their own network, hosting with a third party that ARRIS manages, or completely outsourcing to ARRIS. Managed Business Networks has multiple projects in early launch stages with service providers.

"ARRIS Managed Business Networks enables service providers to quickly and reliably address the changing needs of their enterprise customers," said Dan Whalen, President, Network & Cloud, ARRIS. "Enterprises are increasingly turning over key parts of their IT infrastructure to managed network providers to focus on their core business, simplify operations and reduce costs. With Managed Business Networks, ARRIS is positioning our expertise in network management at the forefront of this trend to help service providers capitalize on new opportunities for business revenue."

ARRIS Managed Business Networks offers vertical-specific connectivity features:

SMB and Multi-Site Business : Router and/or firewall deployment and operations for high-quality, secure, 24/7 connectivity

and : Router and/or firewall deployment and operations for high-quality, secure, 24/7 connectivity Hospitality and SMB: Wireless and wired networks with full control of private and guest access

and Wireless and wired networks with full control of private and guest access MDU: Virtual segmentation of wired and wireless networks per tenant for property-wide, private, wireless access

Future offerings will include:

Managed SD-WAN

Managed venue networks

Managed education networks

About ARRIS Professional Services



ARRIS Professional Services helps customers plan, design, implement and operate their networks and business processes. Services include installation of network elements; operational, technology and strategic consulting; staff augmentation; managed networks; strategic outsourcing; and defining and integrating complex, multi-vendor solutions.

About ARRIS



ARRIS International plc (NASDAQ : ARRS ) is powering a smart, connected world. The company's leading hardware, software and services transform the way that people and businesses stay informed, entertained and connected. For more information, visit www.arris.com.

