Arrivalist Reveals ArrivaLIST: Most Visited Places in Colorado

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at the Colorado Governor's Tourism Conference, Arrivalist announced Colorado's "ArrivaLIST of Most Visited Places Award" highlighting the 11 most visited locations across six categories.

The first and only travel location data company of its kind, Arrivalist constantly gathers and measures data from 120 million consumers with location-enabled devices to garner the most precise, comprehensive visitation data ever reported. Their technology allows clients to measure the movement of mobile computing devices to their destination or business post-media exposure – even comparing media-exposed consumers to a dynamic control group, creating critical new measure of incremental visitation.

"At Arrivalist, we take pride in turning large complex datasets into profound new perspectives for destinations, hotels, resorts and attractions," said Cree Lawson, CEO of Arrivalist. "The ArrivaLIST of Most Visited Places creates new, real-world, data driven for consumers, for clients and the tourism industry as a whole. We're thrilled to work with the Colorado Tourism Office to present the first ArrivaLIST rankings and ArrivaLIST rewards."

Historically, visitor information relied on self-reporting, and marketers were only getting a fraction of data they need to accurately understand visitation behavior. Arrivalist is using concrete data to report actual foot-traffic captured in real time.

The Colorado recipients of the "ArrivaLIST of Most Visited Places Award" across all categories are as follows:

Most Visited Attraction: The Million Dollar Highway

The Million Dollar Highway Most Visited Casino: Lady Luck Casino

Lady Luck Casino Most Visited Large Hotel & Resort: Hyatt Regency Denver at Colorado Convention Center

Hyatt Regency Denver at Convention Center Most Visited Luxury Hotel: The Broadmoor

The Broadmoor Most Visited Natural Attraction & Park: Rocky Mountain National Park

Most Visited Ski Resort: Breckenridge Ski Resort

Arrivalist's technology is paving a way for more accurate and insightful information that can be used to make informed choices regarding tourism across the globe. The company's methodology measures visitors traveling more than 50 miles to a given location, removing the bias of residential traffic. Additionally, Arrivalist only captures unique visitors at each attraction once per trip, allowing the company to offer clients the most precise visitation behavior.

"We are thrilled to take our unique tech capabilities in the travel and tourism space and apply them to the ArrivalLIST of Most Visited Places, empowering, not only tourism boards and industry partners, but also anyone who wants to understand consumer visitation patterns," said Matt Clement, vice president of marketing and business development at Arrivalist. "Our work has always been about providing unbiased intelligence into consumer behavior, and the ArrivalLIST is one of the many evolutions of our company that seeks to empower our clients' strategic planning."

Today more than 40 of the 50 U.S. states and over 130 destination and travel marketers are leveraging Arrivalist's findings, empowering clients to make informed choices, and finally making self-reported data obsolete.

About Arrivalist

Arrivalist is the next-generation Visitation Intelligence company that empowers marketers with a new suite of measurements to evaluate the lifetime value of a visitor. The company's patent-pending technology is used by over 130 location marketers around the world. The company analyzes the changing locations of computing devices to provide marketers with unique business intelligence about how consumers interact with the locations they market and how their media attracts visitors. Visit www.arrivalist.com to learn more.

