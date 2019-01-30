Arrow Declares March Cash Dividend

GLENS FALLS, N.Y., Jan. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Arrow Financial Corporation (NasdaqGS® - AROW) on January 30, 2019, declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per share payable March 15, 2019, to shareholders of record March 1, 2019. This represents an increase of 3% over the cash dividend paid in the fourth quarter of 2018, as a result of the 3% stock dividend distributed September 27, 2018.

Arrow Financial Corporation (NasdaqGS® - AROW) is a multi-bank holding company headquartered in Glens Falls, New York, serving the financial needs of northeastern New York. The Company is the parent of Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company and Saratoga National Bank and Trust Company. Other subsidiaries include North Country Investment Advisers, Inc., and Upstate Agency, LLC, specializing in property and casualty insurance and group health and employee benefits.

NASDAQ® Symbol: "AROW" Website: arrowfinancial.com

