Arrow Reports $12.2 million in Q3 Net Income, Loan Growth of $80 Million in the Quarter

Arrow Financial Corporation

Oct 27, 2022, 07:45 ET

GLENS FALLS, N.Y., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arrow Financial Corporation (NasdaqGS® – AROW) announced financial results for the three-month period ended September 30, 2022. Net income for the third quarter of 2022 was $12.2 million and diluted earnings per share was $0.74. Loan growth and deposit growth were both strong in the quarter, increasing by $80 million and $249 million, respectively.

Third-Quarter Highlights

Earnings:

  • Net income was $12.2 million.
  • Net interest margin was 3.14%.
  • Return on average assets (ROA) was 1.19%.
  • Return on average equity (ROE) was 13.34%.
  • Diluted earnings per share (EPS) was $0.74 for the third quarter.
  • Net charge-offs for the third quarter of 2022 were $573 thousand as compared to $153 thousand for the comparable 2021 quarter.
  • Revenue for third quarter of 2022 was $38.7 million as compared to $36.3 million for the prior-year quarter.

Balance Sheet:

  • Total assets were $4.2 billion as of September 30, 2022, a record high.
  • Total loans were $2.9 billion as of September 30, 2022, a record high.
  • Total deposits were $3.8 billion as of September 30, 2022.
  • Loans to deposits ratio as of September 30, 2022 was 77.1%

Additional Items:

  • Book value per share was $20.91, down by 4.2% over the prior-year level, primarily as a result of unrealized losses within the available for sale investment portfolio as a result of increasing interest rates.
  • Nonperforming assets of $10.0 million at September 30, 2022 represented 0.24% of period-end assets, down from 0.29% at September 30, 2021.

Net income for the third quarter of 2022 was $12.2 million, down slightly from $13.0 million for the prior-year period. The year-over-year decline in third-quarter net income was primarily due to a decrease of $2.4 million in income earned on loans made under the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) in the third quarter of 2022, compared to the third quarter of 2021, offset by an increase in the provision expense for credit losses to $1.7 million for the third quarter of 2022, as compared to $99 thousand in the third quarter of 2021.

"Arrow had a very strong third quarter, including $80 million of loan growth in the third quarter to reach a record high," said Arrow President and CEO Thomas J. Murphy. "We also completed a conversion of our core banking system in the quarter, which represents a significant investment in technology, operational efficiency and the future of our digital experience. I am proud of our team for continuing to deliver value to our shareholders while advancing our long-term strategic initiatives."

In recognition of the team's tremendous dedication and efforts, Arrow awarded a special bonus in the third quarter, similar to special pandemic bonuses awarded in 2021 and 2020 for outstanding performance.

Additionally, subsidiary Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company announced the consolidation of a smaller Queensbury branch (Aviation Road) into its largest Queensbury branch (Upper Glen Street) as part of our ongoing branch network optimization. The consolidation is expected to become effective in December, and is paired with significant renovations to enhance the Upper Glen Street branch customer experience.

Specific details include:

Income Statement

  • Net Interest Income: Net interest income for the third quarter was $30.9 million, up 7.9% from $28.6 million in the comparable quarter of 2021. Interest and fees on loans were $29.6 million for the third quarter of 2022, an increase of 9.1% from $27.2 million for the quarter ending September 30, 2021 due to loan growth and higher market rates. Interest and fees related to PPP loans, included in the $29.6 million total, were $70 thousand in the third quarter of 2022, a decrease of $2.4 million from the third quarter of 2021 resulting from the wind-down of the PPP loan program. In addition, there was an inclusion of $536 thousand to interest income related to an amortization adjustment of indirect loans during the quarter ended September 30, 2022. Interest expense for the third quarter of 2022 was $3.3 million, an increase of $2.1 million, or 182.8%, from $1.2 million in expense for the comparable quarter ending September 30, 2021 due to year-over-year deposit growth and higher deposit rates.
  • Net Interest Margin: Net interest margin was 3.14% for the quarter, compared to 3.04% for the third quarter of 2021. The increase in net interest margin was due to a variety of factors including higher market rates impacting asset yields, a reduction in cash balances and a one-time adjustment related to indirect loan fees. Net interest margin, excluding PPP income, increased to 3.14% from 2.84% in the comparable prior-year quarter. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased primarily due to the repricing of municipal deposits.















Three Months Ended




September 30, 2022

September 30, 2021



Interest and Dividend Income

$

34,207

$

29,807




























Interest Expense

3,306

1,169




Net Interest Income

30,901

28,638












Average Earning Assets(1)

3,902,119

3,734,206




Average Interest-Bearing Liabilities

2,781,985

2,705,283












Yield on Earning Assets(1)

3.48

%

3.17

%











Cost of Interest-Bearing Liabilities

0.47

0.17












Net Interest Spread

3.01

3.00




















Net Interest Margin

3.14

3.04












Income Earned on PPP Loans included in Net Interest Income

$

70

$

2,530




Net Interest Income excluding PPP loans

30,831

26,108




Net Interest Margin excluding PPP loans

3.14

%

2.84

%











(1) Includes Nonaccrual Loans.














  • Provision for Credit Losses: For the third quarter of 2022, the provision for credit losses was $1.7 million, compared to $99 thousand in provision expense in the prior-year quarter. The key drivers for the increase were strong loan growth and a deterioration in forecasted economic conditions.
  • Noninterest Income: Noninterest income for the three months ended September 30, 2022, was $7.8 million, compared to $7.7 million in the comparable 2021 quarter. Income from fiduciary activities for the three months ended September 30, 2022, decreased by $230 thousand over the comparable quarter of 2021, driven by market conditions. Fees and other services to customers increased $105 thousand over the comparable quarter of 2021. Gain on sales of loans decreased $193 thousand from the third quarter of 2021. Other operating income increased $176 thousand from the comparable quarter of 2021 due to a variety of factors, including bank-owned life insurance proceeds.
  • Noninterest Expense: Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2022 was $21.4 million, an increase from $19.4 million for the third quarter of 2021. The largest component of noninterest expense was salaries and benefits paid to our employees, which totaled $12.4 million for the third quarter of 2022. In the third quarter of 2022, $550 thousand relating to additional actuarial pension expense was recognized as a result of exceeding the threshold amount of lump sum distributions during the year. The expense for estimated credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures included in other expenses was $30 thousand.
  • Provision for Income Taxes: The provision for income taxes was $3.4 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared to $3.8 million for the same quarter of 2021.

Balance Sheet

  • Total Assets: Total assets were $4.2 billion at September 30, 2022, an increase of $161.7 million, or 4.0%, compared to September 30, 2021, and an increase of $241.6 million, or 6.1%, compared to June 30, 2022.
  • Investments: Total investments were $759.4 million as of September 30, 2022, an increase of $72.2 million, or 10.5%, compared to September 30, 2021, and a decrease of $7.5 million, or 1.0%, compared to June 30, 2022. In 2022, the rising interest rate environment resulted in an increase of unrealized losses versus the comparable prior period.
  • Loans: Total loans were $2.9 billion as of September 30, 2022 reaching a record high for Arrow. Loan growth for the third quarter of 2022 was $80.0 million and increased $270.0 million, or 10.2%, from September 30, 2021. In the third quarter, total outstanding commercial loans increased $16.3 million, or 2.0%, driven mostly by commercial real estate loan growth. The consumer loan portfolio grew by $24.5 million, or 2.4%, in the third quarter, primarily within the indirect automobile lending program. Total outstanding residential real estate loans increased $39.2 million, or 3.9%, for the third quarter of 2022.
  • Allowance for Credit Losses: The allowance for credit losses was $29.2 million on September 30, 2022, which represented 1.00% of loans outstanding, as compared to 1.02% at September 30, 2021. Asset quality remained solid at September 30, 2022. Net loan losses, expressed as an annualized percentage of average loans outstanding, were 0.08% for the three-month period ended September 30, 2022, as compared to 0.07% for the three-month period ended June 30, 2022 and 0.02% for the three-month period ended September 30, 2021. Nonperforming assets of $10.0 million at September 30, 2022, represented 0.24% of period-end assets, compared to 0.29% at September 30, 2021.
  • Deposits: At September 30, 2022, deposit balances were $3.8 billion. Deposits in the third quarter of 2022 increased by $249.4 million from the prior quarter and increased by $189.5 million, or 5.3%, from the prior-year level. Municipal deposits increased $127.3 million in the third quarter and $13.8 million, or 1.4%, from September 30, 2021. Non-municipal deposits increased $122.1 million for the quarter and $175.7 million, or 6.7%, from September 30, 2021. Noninterest-bearing deposits represented 24.0% of total deposits at September 30, 2022, compared to 23.4% of total deposits at September 30, 2021. At September 30, 2022, total time deposits were $186.7 million.
  • Capital: Total stockholders' equity was $345.6 million on September 30, 2022, down $14.6 million, or 4.1%, from September 30, 2021. Accumulated other comprehensive loss was $49.1 million as of September 30, 2022, primarily as a result of unrealized losses within the available-for-sale investment portfolio. Arrow's regulatory capital ratios remained strong in the third quarter of 2022. As of September 30, 2022, Arrow's Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 13.14% and Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio was 14.93%. The capital ratios of Arrow and both its subsidiary banks, Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company and Saratoga National Bank and Trust Company, continued to exceed the "well capitalized" regulatory standards.

Additional Commentary

  • Cash and Stock Dividends: On September 15, 2022, Arrow distributed a cash dividend of $0.27 per share. Additionally, a 3% stock dividend was distributed on September 23, 2022. This is the 14th consecutive year Arrow has declared a stock dividend.
  • Industry Recognition: In the third quarter of 2022, both of Arrow's banking subsidiaries once again earned BauerFinancial, Inc. 5-Star Exceptional Performance Bank ratings.

About Arrow

Arrow Financial Corporation is a multi-bank holding company headquartered in Glens Falls, New York, serving the financial needs of northeastern New York. Arrow is the parent of Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company and Saratoga National Bank and Trust Company. Other subsidiaries include Upstate Agency, LLC and North Country Investment Advisers, Inc.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation

In addition to presenting information in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAP), this news release contains financial information determined by methods other than GAAP (non-GAAP). Some measures used in this release, which are commonly utilized by financial institutions, have not been specifically exempted by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and may constitute "non-GAAP financial measures" within the meaning of the SEC's rules. These non-GAAP financial measures include: tangible equity, return on tangible equity, tax-equivalent adjustment and related net interest income, tax-equivalent, and the efficiency ratio. Management believes that the non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by Arrow are useful in evaluating Arrow's performance and that such information should be considered as supplemental in nature and not as a substitute for, or superior to, the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures may differ from similar measures presented by other companies. See the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures in the section "Selected Quarterly Information."

Safe Harbor Statement

The information in this document may contain statements based on management's beliefs, assumptions, expectations, estimates and projections about the future. Such "forward-looking statements," as defined in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, involve a degree of uncertainty and attendant risk. Actual outcomes and results may differ, explicitly or by implication. We are not obliged to revise or update these statements to reflect unanticipated events. This document should be read in conjunction with Arrow's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and other filings with the SEC.

ARROW FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts - Unaudited)





























Three Months Ended
September 30,

Nine Months Ended
September 30,



2022

2021

2022

2021

INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME







Interest and Fees on Loans

$

29,618

$

27,157

$

82,263

$

79,354

Interest on Deposits at Banks

1,201

163

1,826

351

Interest and Dividends on Investment Securities:







Fully Taxable

2,603

1,632

7,236

4,809

Exempt from Federal Taxes

785

855

2,422

2,682

Total Interest and Dividend Income

34,207

29,807

93,747

87,196

INTEREST EXPENSE







Interest-Bearing Checking Accounts

267

155

629

566

Savings Deposits

2,469

424

3,778

1,490

Time Deposits over $250,000

89

39

143

228

Other Time Deposits

150

133

370

511

Federal Funds Purchased and
  Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase







3

Federal Home Loan Bank Advances

110

197

405

586

Junior Subordinated Obligations Issued to
  Unconsolidated Subsidiary Trusts

173

173

513

513

Interest on Financing Leases

48

48

145

146

Total Interest Expense

3,306

1,169

5,983

4,043

NET INTEREST INCOME

30,901

28,638

87,764

83,153

Provision for Credit Losses

1,715

99

3,389

(286)

NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES

29,186

28,539

84,375

83,439

NONINTEREST INCOME







Income From Fiduciary Activities

2,341

2,571

7,454

7,538

Fees for Other Services to Customers

3,071

2,966

8,916

8,494

Insurance Commissions

1,650

1,576

4,783

4,842

Net Gain (Loss) on Securities


95

(106)

379

250

Net Gain on Sales of Loans

18

211

80

2,251

Other Operating Income

652

476

2,121

1,405

Total Noninterest Income

7,827

7,694

23,733

24,780

NONINTEREST EXPENSE







Salaries and Employee Benefits

12,427

11,377

35,400

33,360

Occupancy Expenses, Net

1,521

1,403

4,721

4,480

Technology and Equipment Expense

4,049

3,833

11,802

11,002

FDIC Assessments

295

249

893

764

Other Operating Expense

3,156

2,561

7,922

7,582

Total Noninterest Expense

21,448

19,423

60,738

57,188

INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES

15,565

16,810

47,370

51,031

Provision for Income Taxes

3,402

3,821

10,658

11,483

NET INCOME

$

12,163

$

12,989

$

36,712

$

39,548

Average Shares Outstanding 1:







Basic

16,512

16,508

16,506

16,495

Diluted

16,558

16,568

16,553

16,554

Per Common Share:







Basic Earnings

$

0.74

$

0.79

$

2.22

$

2.40

Diluted Earnings

0.74

0.78

2.22

2.39

1 2021 Share and Per Share Amounts have been restated for the September 23, 2022, 3% stock dividend.



ARROW FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Amounts - Unaudited)



















September 30,
2022

December 31, 2021

September 30,
2021

ASSETS




Cash and Due From Banks

$

44,872

$

26,978

$

49,430

Interest-Bearing Deposits at Banks

328,557

430,718

548,936

Investment Securities:




Available-for-Sale at Fair Value

575,054

559,316

486,900

Held-to-Maturity (Fair Value of $175,800 at September 30, 2022; $201,292 at December 31, 2021; and $203,936 at September 30, 2021)

182,178

196,566

198,337

Equity Securities

2,126

1,747

1,886

FHLB and Federal Reserve Bank Stock

4,720

5,380

5,380

Loans

2,924,794

2,667,941

2,654,751

Allowance for Credit Losses

(29,232)

(27,281)

(26,956)

Net Loans

2,895,562

2,640,660

2,627,795

Premises and Equipment, Net

54,015

46,217

44,003

Goodwill

21,873

21,873

21,873

Other Intangible Assets, Net

1,604

1,918

2,006

Other Assets

122,217

96,579

84,558

Total Assets

$

4,232,778

$

4,027,952

$

4,071,104

LIABILITIES




Noninterest-Bearing Deposits

910,221

810,274

841,910

Interest-Bearing Checking Accounts

1,113,850

994,391

1,035,358

Savings Deposits

1,584,373

1,531,287

1,515,692

Time Deposits over $250,000

59,059

82,811

73,889

Other Time Deposits

127,602

131,734

138,714

Total Deposits

3,795,105

3,550,497

3,605,563

Federal Funds Purchased and
  Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase





2,426






Federal Home Loan Bank Term Advances

25,000

45,000

45,000

Junior Subordinated Obligations Issued to Unconsolidated
  Subsidiary Trusts

20,000

20,000

20,000

Finance Leases

5,131

5,169

5,181

Other Liabilities

41,992

36,100

32,763

Total Liabilities

3,887,228

3,656,766

3,710,933

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY




Preferred Stock, $1 Par Value and 1,000,000 Shares Authorized at September 30, 2022, December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2021






Common Stock, $1 Par Value; 30,000,000 Shares Authorized (21,423,992 Shares Issued at September 30, 2022 and 20,800,144 Shares Issued at December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2021)

21,424

20,800

20,800

Additional Paid-in Capital

399,461

377,996

377,349

Retained Earnings

57,778

54,078

47,936






Accumulated Other Comprehensive (Loss) Income

(49,070)

347

(3,719)

Treasury Stock, at Cost (4,900,975 Shares at September 30, 2022; 4,759,414 Shares at December 31, 2021 and 4,780,496 Shares at September 30, 2021)

(84,043)

(82,035)

(82,195)

Total Stockholders' Equity

345,550

371,186

360,171

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$

4,232,778

$

4,027,952

$

4,071,104












Arrow Financial Corporation

Selected Quarterly Information

(Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts - Unaudited)






























Quarter Ended

9/30/2022

6/30/2022

3/31/2022

12/31/2021

9/30/2021

Net Income

$

12,163

$

11,974

$

12,575

$

10,309

$

12,989

Transactions in Net Income (Net of Tax):


















Net Changes in Fair Value of Equity Investments

70

114

96

(104)

(79)




















Share and Per Share Data:1








Period End Shares Outstanding

16,523

16,503

16,493

16,522

16,500

Basic Average Shares Outstanding

16,512

16,494

16,511

16,509

16,508

Diluted Average Shares Outstanding

16,558

16,535

16,566

16,574

16,568

Basic Earnings Per Share

$

0.74

$

0.72

$

0.76

$

0.62

$

0.79

Diluted Earnings Per Share

0.74

0.72

0.76

0.61

0.78

Cash Dividend Per Share

0.262

0.262

0.262

0.252

0.245










Selected Quarterly Average Balances:








  Interest-Bearing Deposits at Banks

$

209,001

$

232,545

$

410,644

$

551,890

$

416,500

  Investment Securities

821,052

822,112

797,347

681,732

675,980

  Loans

2,872,066

2,804,180

2,678,796

2,660,665

2,641,726

  Deposits

3,598,519

3,569,754

3,582,256

3,590,766

3,435,933

  Other Borrowed Funds

50,125

50,140

68,596

70,162

72,187

  Shareholders' Equity

361,675

357,228

370,264

364,409

359,384

  Total Assets

4,047,738

4,012,999

4,054,943

4,060,540

3,902,041

Return on Average Assets, annualized

1.19

%

1.20

%

1.26

%

1.01

%

1.32

%

Return on Average Equity, annualized

13.34

%

13.44

%

13.77

%

11.22

%

14.34

%

Return on Average Tangible Equity, annualized 2

14.27

%

14.40

%

14.72

%

12.01

%

15.36

%

Average Earning Assets

$

3,902,119

$

3,858,837

$

3,886,787

$

3,894,287

$

3,734,206

Average Paying Liabilities

2,781,985

2,808,287

2,855,884

2,841,304

2,705,283

Interest Income

34,207

30,593

28,947

28,354

29,807

Tax-Equivalent Adjustment 3

268

269

270

285

292

Interest Income, Tax-Equivalent 3

34,475

30,862

29,217

28,639

30,099

Interest Expense

3,306

1,555

1,122

1,152

1,169

Net Interest Income

30,901

29,038

27,825

27,202

28,638

Net Interest Income, Tax-Equivalent 3

31,169

29,307

28,095

27,487

28,930

Net Interest Margin, annualized

3.14

%

3.02

%

2.90

%

2.77

%

3.04

%

Net Interest Margin, Tax-Equivalent, annualized 3

3.17

%

3.05

%

2.93

%

2.80

%

3.07

%










Efficiency Ratio Calculation: 4








Noninterest Expense

$

21,448

$

20,345

$

18,945

$

20,860

$

19,423

Less: Intangible Asset Amortization

48

48

49

52

51

Net Noninterest Expense

$

21,400

$

20,297

$

18,896

$

20,808

$

19,372

Net Interest Income, Tax-Equivalent

$

31,169

$

29,307

$

28,095

$

27,487

$

28,930

Noninterest Income

7,827

7,744

8,162

7,589

7,694










Less: Net (Loss) Gain on Securities

95

154

130

(139)

(106)

Net Gross Income

$

38,901

$

36,897

$

36,127

$

35,215

$

36,730

Efficiency Ratio

55.01

%

55.01

%

52.30

%

59.09

%

52.74

%










Period-End Capital Information:








Total Stockholders' Equity (i.e. Book Value)

$

345,550

$

356,498

$

357,243

$

371,186

$

360,171

Book Value per Share 1

20.91

21.60

21.66

22.47

21.83

Goodwill and Other Intangible Assets, net

23,477

23,583

23,691

23,791

23,879

Tangible Book Value per Share 1,2

19.49

20.17

20.22

21.03

20.38










Capital Ratios:5


















Tier 1 Leverage Ratio

9.71

%

9.60

%

9.37

%

9.20

%

9.39

%

Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio

13.14

%

13.14

%

13.48

%

13.77

%

13.71

%

Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio

13.85

%

13.86

%

14.23

%

14.55

%

14.51

%

Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio

14.93

%

14.93

%

15.33

%

15.69

%

15.66

%










Assets Under Trust Admin. & Investment Mgmt.

$

1,515,994

$

1,589,178

$

1,793,747

$

1,851,101

$

1,778,659



Arrow Financial Corporation

Selected Quarterly Information - Continued

(Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts - Unaudited)

































Footnotes:


















1.

Share and Per Share Data have been restated for the September 23, 2022, 3% stock dividend.


2.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation: Tangible Book Value and Tangible Equity exclude goodwill and other intangible assets, net from total equity.  These are non-GAAP financial measures which Arrow believes provides investors with information that is useful in understanding its financial performance.


9/30/2022

6/30/2022

3/31/2022

12/31/2021

9/30/2021

Total Stockholders' Equity (GAAP)

$

345,550

$

356,498

$

357,243

$

371,186

$

360,171

Less: Goodwill and Other Intangible assets, net

23,477

23,583

23,691

23,791

23,879

Tangible Equity (Non-GAAP)

$

322,073

$

332,915

$

333,552

$

347,395

$

336,292












Period End Shares Outstanding

16,523

16,503

16,493

16,522

16,500

Tangible Book Value per Share (Non-GAAP)

$

19.49

$

20.17

$

20.22

$

21.03

$

20.38

Net Income

12,163

11,974

12,575

10,309

12,989

Return on Average Tangible Equity (Net Income/Tangible Equity - Annualized)

14.27

%

14.40

%

14.72

%

12.01

%

15.36

%











3.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation: Net Interest Margin, Tax-Equivalent is the ratio of our annualized tax-equivalent net interest income to average earning assets. This is also a non-GAAP financial measure which Arrow believes provides investors with information that is useful in understanding its financial performance.


9/30/2022

6/30/2022

3/31/2022

12/31/2021

9/30/2021

Interest Income (GAAP)

$

34,207

$

30,593

$

28,947

$

28,354

$

29,807

Add: Tax-Equivalent adjustment
     (Non-GAAP)

268

269

270

285

292

Interest Income - Tax Equivalent
     (Non-GAAP)

$

34,475

$

30,862

$

29,217

$

28,639

$

30,099

Net Interest Income (GAAP)

$

30,901

$

29,038

$

27,825

$

27,202

$

28,638

Add: Tax-Equivalent adjustment
     (Non-GAAP)

268

269

270

285

292

Net Interest Income - Tax Equivalent
     (Non-GAAP)

$

31,169

$

29,307

$

28,095

$

27,487

$

28,930

Average Earning Assets

$

3,902,119

$

3,858,837

$

3,886,787

$

3,894,287

$

3,734,206

Net Interest Margin (Non-GAAP)*

3.17

%

3.05

%

2.93

%

2.80

%

3.07

%











4.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures: Financial Institutions often use the "efficiency ratio", a non-GAAP ratio, as a measure of expense control. Arrow believes the efficiency ratio provides investors with information that is useful in understanding its financial performance. Arrow defines efficiency ratio as the ratio of noninterest expense to net gross income (which equals tax-equivalent net interest income plus noninterest income, as adjusted).











5.

For the current quarter, all of the regulatory capital ratios in the table above, as well as the Total Risk-Weighted Assets and Common Equity Tier 1 Capital amounts listed in the table below, are estimates based on, and calculated in accordance with, bank regulatory capital rules. All prior quarters reflect actual results. The CET1 ratio at September 30, 2022 listed in the tables (i.e., 13.14%) exceeds the sum of the required minimum CET1 ratio plus the fully phased-in Capital Conservation Buffer (i.e., 7.00%).


9/30/2022

6/30/2022

3/31/2022

12/31/2021

9/30/2021

Total Risk Weighted Assets

$

2,856,224

$

2,790,520

$

2,661,952

$

2,552,812

$

2,511,910

Common Equity Tier 1 Capital

375,394

366,798

358,738

351,497

344,507

Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio

13.14

%

13.14

%

13.48

%

13.77

%

13.71

%











* Quarterly ratios have been annualized.






Arrow Financial Corporation

Average Consolidated Balance Sheets and Net Interest Income Analysis

(Dollars in Thousands - Unaudited)

Quarter Ended September 30:

2022

2021



Interest

Rate


Interest

Rate

Average

Income/

Earned/

Average

Income/

Earned/

Balance

Expense

Paid

Balance

Expense

Paid

Interest-Bearing Deposits at Banks

$

209,001

$

1,201

2.28

%

$

416,500

$

163

0.16

%

Investment Securities:










Fully Taxable

651,899

2,603

1.58

494,869

1,632

1.31

Exempt from Federal Taxes

169,153

785

1.84

181,111

855

1.87

Loans

2,872,066

29,618

4.09

2,641,726

27,157

4.08

Total Earning Assets

3,902,119

34,207

3.48

3,734,206

29,807

3.17

Allowance for Credit Losses

(28,006)





(27,040)




Cash and Due From Banks

32,475





38,036




Other Assets

141,150





156,839




Total Assets

$

4,047,738





$

3,902,041




Deposits:










Interest-Bearing Checking Accounts

$

996,116

267

0.11

$

923,002

155

0.07

Savings Deposits

1,549,451

2,469

0.63

1,496,938

424

0.11

Time Deposits of $250,000 or More

49,459

89

0.71

71,435

39

0.22

Other Time Deposits

136,834

150

0.43

141,721

133

0.37

Total Interest-Bearing Deposits

2,731,860

2,975

0.43

2,633,096

751

0.11

Short-Term Borrowings







2,012




FHLBNY Term Advances & Other Long-Term Debt

45,000

283

2.50

65,000

370

2.26

Finance Leases

5,125

48

3.72

5,175

48

3.68

Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities

2,781,985

3,306

0.47

2,705,283

1,169

0.17

Noninterest-bearing deposits

866,659





802,837




Other Liabilities

37,419





34,537




Total Liabilities

3,686,063





3,542,657




Stockholders' Equity

361,675





359,384




Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$

4,047,738





$

3,902,041
















Net Interest Income

$

30,901





$

28,638


Net Interest Spread



3.01

%




3.00

%

Net Interest Margin



3.14

%




3.04

%



Arrow Financial Corporation

Consolidated Financial Information

(Dollars in Thousands - Unaudited)


















Quarter Ended:

9/30/2022

12/31/2021

9/30/2021

Loan Portfolio




Commercial Loans

$

138,973

$

172,518

$

188,191

Commercial Real Estate Loans

679,217

628,929

615,080

  Subtotal Commercial Loan Portfolio

818,190

801,447

803,271

Consumer Loans

1,055,585

920,556

921,189

Residential Real Estate Loans

1,051,019

945,938

930,291

Total Loans

$

2,924,794

$

2,667,941

$

2,654,751

Allowance for Credit Losses




Allowance for Credit Losses, Beginning of Quarter

$

28,090

$

26,956

$

27,010






Loans Charged-off

(1,147)

(719)

(444)

Less Recoveries of Loans Previously Charged-off

574

486

291

Net Loans Charged-off

(573)

(233)

(153)

Provision for Credit Losses

1,715

558

99

Allowance for Credit Losses, End of Quarter

$

29,232

$

27,281

$

26,956

Nonperforming Assets




Nonaccrual Loans

$

8,812

$

10,764

$

10,723

Loans Past Due 90 or More Days and Accruing

514

823

555

Loans Restructured and in Compliance with Modified Terms

82

77

67

Total Nonperforming Loans

9,408

11,664

11,345

Repossessed Assets

604

126

272

Other Real Estate Owned





79

Total Nonperforming Assets

$

10,012

$

11,790

$

11,696






Key Asset Quality Ratios




Net Loans Charged-off to Average Loans,
   Quarter-to-date Annualized

0.08

%

0.03

%

0.02

%

Provision for Credit Losses to Average Loans,
  Quarter-to-date Annualized

0.24

%

0.08

%

0.01

%

Allowance for Credit Losses to Period-End Loans

1.00

%

1.02

%

1.02

%

Allowance for Credit Losses to Period-End Nonperforming Loans

310.71

%

233.89

%

237.60

%

Nonperforming Loans to Period-End Loans

0.32

%

0.44

%

0.43

%

Nonperforming Assets to Period-End Assets

0.24

%

0.29

%

0.29

%






Nine Month Period Ended:




Allowance for Loan Losses




Allowance for Loan Losses, Beginning of Year

$

27,281



$

29,232

Impact of the Adoption of ASU 2016-13





(1,300)

Loans Charged-off

(2,883)



(1,520)

Less Recoveries of Loans Previously Charged-off

1,445



830

Net Loans Charged-off

(1,438)



(690)

Provision for Loan Losses

3,389



(286)

Allowance for Loan Losses, End of Period

$

29,232



$

26,956






Key Asset Quality Ratios




Net Loans Charged-off to Average Loans, Annualized

0.07

%


0.03

%

Provision for Loan Losses to Average Loans, Annualized

0.16

%


(0.01)

%

SOURCE Arrow Financial Corporation

