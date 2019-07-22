Arrow Reports Year-Over-Year Loan Growth of 10.8% and $8.9 million in Q2 Net Income

GLENS FALLS, N.Y., July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Arrow Financial Corporation (NasdaqGS® – AROW) announced operating results for the three-month period ended June 30, 2019. Net income for the second quarter of 2019 was $8.9 million, compared to $9.7 million in the second quarter of 2018. Steady loan growth continued in the second quarter of 2019, as total loans grew by $45.1 million from March 31, 2019 to $2.3 billion. Driven primarily by this growth, net interest income increased to $21.7 million in the second quarter of 2019, compared to $21.0 million for the comparable quarter of 2018.

Annualized key profitability ratios remained strong, as measured by a return on average equity of 12.79% and a return on average assets of 1.20% for the second quarter, compared to 15.22% and 1.38%, respectively, a year earlier.

"Thanks to the efforts of our team, Arrow continued its solid performance with steady loan growth and strong asset quality through the second quarter of the year," said President and CEO Thomas J. Murphy. "Our Company is well-positioned to adapt to the continuing changes in a complex rate environment. Additionally, we are making strategic lending decisions within our communities that will help our region thrive, and we are making important investments that will help us provide an enhanced customer experience."

The Company continued its forward momentum and expansion in the Capital Region with the opening of a new Saratoga National Bank and Trust Company office in Rotterdam, New York in the second quarter. Additionally, the company announced plans for the opening of its 12th Saratoga National Bank office, in Latham, New York, anticipated in early 2020.

The following expands on our second-quarter results:

Cash Dividend: On June 14, 2019, the Company distributed a cash dividend of $0.26 per share. The June 14, 2019 cash dividend was 7.1% higher than the $0.25 cash dividend paid by the Company in the second quarter of 2018, when adjusted for the 3% stock dividend distributed on September 27, 2018. The 2018 increase from $0.25 per share to $0.26 per share was the first increase in per share dividend amount since 2008.

Loan Growth: Total loans reached $2.3 billion as of June 30, 2019, which represents an increase of $222.4 million, or 10.8% as compared to June 30, 2018. The consumer loan portfolio grew by $117.1 million, or 17.7%, as compared to June 30, 2018, primarily within the indirect automobile lending program. The total residential real estate loan portfolio increased $60.0 million, or 7.4%, as compared to June 30, 2018. Total outstanding commercial loans increased $45.3 million, or 7.8%, as compared to June 30, 2018.

Deposit Growth: At June 30, 2019, deposit balances reached $2.5 billion, up $199.0 million, or 8.6%, from the prior-year level. Noninterest-bearing deposits represented 18.7% of total deposits at June 30, 2019. At June 30, 2019, other time deposits were $289.3 million, an increase of $119.7 million compared to the prior year. Time deposits include brokered deposits acquired to diversify source of funds to more favorable rates as compared to other borrowings.

Net Interest Income: Driven by strong loan growth, second quarter 2019 net interest income increased to $21.7 million, up 3.6% from $21.0 million in the comparable quarter of 2018. The net interest margin was 3.04% for the quarter, compared to 3.11% for the second quarter of 2018. The decrease in net interest margin from the prior year was the result of the migration to higher yielding deposit accounts due to rise in short-term market rates.

Noninterest Income: Noninterest income for the three months ended June 30, 2019, was $6.9 million, compared to $7.9 million in the comparable 2018 quarter. Despite the decline from the prior year, total noninterest income represented 24.1% of total revenues in the second quarter of 2019.

Noninterest Expense: Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2019 increased 4.4% to $16.9 million, from $16.2 million for the second quarter of 2018. Technology and equipment expense increased $394 thousand, and other operating expense increased $409 thousand from the comparable quarter in 2018.

Provision for Income Taxes: The provision for income taxes was $2.3 million for the second quarter of both 2019 and 2018. The effective income tax rates for the three-month periods ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 were 20.5% and 19.3%, respectively.

Asset Quality: Asset quality remained strong at June 30, 2019, with continued low levels of nonperforming loans and net charge-offs. Nonperforming loans at June 30, 2019, were $5.5 million, up $26.0 thousand from the level at December 31, 2018. Net charge-offs, expressed as an annualized percentage of average loans outstanding, were 0.02% for the three-month period ended June 30, 2019, up from the prior-year comparable quarter of 0.01%. The allowance for loan losses was $20.7 million at June 30, 2019, which represented 0.91% of loans outstanding, as compared to 0.95% at June 30, 2018. The loss provision expense for the second quarter of 2019 was $455 thousand, down $174 thousand from the provision for the comparable 2018 quarter.

Capital: Total stockholders' equity was a record $284.6 million at June 30, 2019, up $25.2 million, or 9.7%, from the comparable quarter of 2018. Overall regulatory capital ratios also remained strong in 2019, with the Company's common equity tier 1 ratio estimated to be 12.99% and the total risk-based capital ratio estimated to be 14.91% at June 30, 2019. These capital levels at the Company and both its subsidiary banks continue to significantly exceed the "well capitalized" regulatory standard.

Industry Recognition: Both of the Company's banking subsidiaries maintained their BauerFinancial, Inc. 5-Star Superior Bank rating. Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company and Saratoga National Bank and Trust Company have continued to earn this designation for the last 49 and 41 quarters, respectively. In May, Seifried & Brew named Glens Falls National and Saratoga National to the top 15th percentile of Community Banks based on their performance in 2018.

About Arrow: Arrow Financial Corporation is a multi-bank holding company headquartered in Glens Falls, New York, serving the financial needs of northeastern New York. The Company is the parent of Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company and Saratoga National Bank and Trust Company. Other subsidiaries include North Country Investment Advisers, Inc. and Upstate Agency, LLC.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation: In addition to presenting information in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAP), this news release contains financial information determined by methods other than GAAP (non-GAAP). The following measures used in this release, which are commonly utilized by financial institutions, have not been specifically exempted by the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and may constitute "non-GAAP financial measures" within the meaning of the SEC's rules. Certain non-GAAP financial measures include: tangible equity, return on tangible equity, tax-equivalent adjustment and related net interest income, tax-equivalent, and the efficiency ratio. Management believes that the non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the Company from time to time are useful in evaluating the Company's performance and that such information should be considered as supplemental in nature and not as a substitute for or superior to the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures may differ from similar measures presented by other companies. See the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures in the section "Selected Quarterly Information."

Safe Harbor Statement: The information contained in this news release may contain statements that are not historical in nature but rather are based on management's beliefs, assumptions, expectations, estimates and projections about the future. These statements may be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, involving a degree of uncertainty and attendant risk. In the case of all forward-looking statements, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what the statements predict or forecast, explicitly or by implication. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. This News Release should be read in conjunction with the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

ARROW FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts - Unaudited)





































Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



2019

2018

2019

2018 INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME















Interest and Fees on Loans

$ 23,520



$ 19,909



$ 45,923



$ 38,767

Interest on Deposits at Banks

195



158



390



292

Interest and Dividends on Investment Securities:















Fully Taxable

2,284



2,048



4,653



3,941

Exempt from Federal Taxes

1,228



1,475



2,474



3,008

Total Interest and Dividend Income

27,227



23,590



53,440



46,008

INTEREST EXPENSE















Interest-Bearing Checking Accounts

453



388



935



775

Savings Deposits

2,008



711



3,609



1,233

Time Deposits over $250,000

515



328



911



532

Other Time Deposits

1,131



282



1,844



541

Federal Funds Purchased and

Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase

25



16



47



32

Federal Home Loan Bank Advances

1,099



656



2,693



1,070

Junior Subordinated Obligations Issued to

Unconsolidated Subsidiary Trusts

261



247



530



461

Interest on Financing Leases

28



—



43



—

Total Interest Expense

5,520



2,628



10,612



4,644

NET INTEREST INCOME

21,707



20,962



42,828



41,364

Provision for Loan Losses

455



629



927



1,375

NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR

LOAN LOSSES

21,252



20,333



41,901



39,989

NONINTEREST INCOME















Income From Fiduciary Activities

2,252



2,647



4,359



4,844

Fees for Other Services to Customers

2,545



2,570



4,947



4,950

Insurance Commissions

1,935



2,192



3,654



4,095

Net Gain on Securities Transactions

—



223



76



241

Net Gain on Sales of Loans

140



23



244



61

Other Operating Income

24



256



503



609

Total Noninterest Income

6,896



7,911



13,783



14,800

NONINTEREST EXPENSE















Salaries and Employee Benefits

9,727



9,812



19,046



19,181

Occupancy Expenses, Net

1,279



1,270



2,699



2,610

Technology and Equipment Expense

3,243



2,849



6,384



5,547

FDIC Assessments

212



223



424



440

Other Operating Expense

2,447



2,038



5,007



4,370

Total Noninterest Expense

16,908



16,192



33,560



32,148

INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES

11,240



12,052



22,124



22,641

Provision for Income Taxes

2,306



2,322



4,456



4,380

NET INCOME

$ 8,934



$ 9,730



$ 17,668



$ 18,261

Average Shares Outstanding 1:















Basic

14,487



14,394



14,478



14,374

Diluted

14,527



14,480



14,523



14,459

Per Common Share:















Basic Earnings

$ 0.62



$ 0.68



$ 1.22



$ 1.27

Diluted Earnings

0.62



0.67



1.22



1.26

1 2018 Share and Per Share Amounts have been restated for the September 27, 2018, 3% stock dividend.









ARROW FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Amounts - Unaudited)





























June 30, 2019

December 31, 2018

June 30, 2018 ASSETS









Cash and Due From Banks $ 34,650



$ 56,529



$ 38,552

Interest-Bearing Deposits at Banks 28,045



27,710



22,189

Investment Securities:









Available-for-Sale 285,878



317,535



325,387

Held-to-Maturity (Approximate Fair Value of $266,068 at June 30, 2019; $280,338 at December 31, 2018; and $292,605 at June 30, 2018) 262,541



283,476



297,885

Equity Securities 1,850



1,774



1,802

Other Investments 8,202



15,506



11,089

Loans 2,280,308



2,196,215



2,057,862

Allowance for Loan Losses (20,695)



(20,196)



(19,640)

Net Loans 2,259,613



2,176,019



2,038,222

Premises and Equipment, Net 38,836



30,446



28,104

Goodwill 21,873



21,873



21,873

Other Intangible Assets, Net 1,730



1,852



2,060

Other Assets 62,532



55,614



58,008

Total Assets $ 3,005,750



$ 2,988,334



$ 2,845,171

LIABILITIES









Noninterest-Bearing Deposits $ 467,179



$ 472,768



$ 467,048

Interest-Bearing Checking Accounts 741,395



790,781



861,959

Savings Deposits 908,642



818,048



735,217

Time Deposits over $250,000 97,220



73,583



70,950

Other Time Deposits 289,317



190,404



169,607

Total Deposits 2,503,753



2,345,584



2,304,781

Federal Funds Purchased and Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase 51,149



54,659



60,248

Federal Home Loan Bank Overnight Advances 83,000



234,000



136,000

Federal Home Loan Bank Term Advances 30,000



45,000



45,000

Junior Subordinated Obligations Issued to Unconsolidated

Subsidiary Trusts 20,000



20,000



20,000

Finance Leases 5,270

—

—

—

—

Other Liabilities 27,929



19,507



19,654

Total Liabilities 2,721,101



2,718,750



2,585,683

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY









Preferred Stock, $1 Par Value and 1,000,000 Shares Authorized at June 30, 2019; $5 Par Value and 1,000,000 Shares Authorized at December 31, 2018 and June 30, 2018 —



—



—

Common Stock, $1 Par Value; 30,000,000 Shares Authorized at June 30, 2019 and 20,000,000 Shares Authorized at December 31, 2018 and June 30, 2018 (19,035,565 Shares Issued at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018 and 18,481,301 at June 30, 2018) 19,035



19,035



18,481

Additional Paid-in Capital 316,229



314,533



292,020

Retained Earnings 39,397



29,257



40,326

Unallocated ESOP Shares (5,001 Shares at June 30, 2019; 5,001 Shares at December 31, 2018 and 9,643 Shares at June 30, 2018) (100)



(100)



(200)

Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss (9,647)



(13,810)



(11,804)

Treasury Stock, at Cost (4,517,412 Shares at June 30, 2019; 4,558,207 Shares at December 31, 2018 and 4,467,909 Shares at June 30, 2018) (80,265)



(79,331)



(79,335)

Total Stockholders' Equity 284,649



269,584



259,488

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 3,005,750



$ 2,988,334



$ 2,845,171



Arrow Financial Corporation Selected Quarterly Information (Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts - Unaudited)







































Quarter Ended 6/30/2019



3/31/2019



12/31/2018



9/30/2018



6/30/2018

Net Income $ 8,934



$ 8,734



$ 8,758



$ 9,260



$ 9,730

Transactions in Net Income (Net of Tax):

















Net Changes in Fair Value of Equity Investments —



57



(106)



85



166





















Share and Per Share Data: 1

















Period End Shares Outstanding 14,513



14,474



14,472



14,441



14,424

Basic Average Shares Outstanding 14,487



14,469



14,451



14,431



14,394

Diluted Average Shares Outstanding 14,527



14,520



14,514



14,520



14,480

Basic Earnings Per Share $ 0.62



$ 0.60



$ 0.61



$ 0.64



$ 0.68

Diluted Earnings Per Share 0.62



0.60



0.60



0.64



0.67

Cash Dividend Per Share 0.260



0.260



0.260



0.252



0.243





















Selected Quarterly Average Balances:

















Interest-Bearing Deposits at Banks $ 25,107



$ 26,163



$ 34,782



$ 30,522



$ 28,543

Investment Securities 584,679



611,161



637,341



636,847



647,913

Loans 2,255,299



2,210,642



2,160,435



2,089,651



2,026,598

Deposits 2,436,290



2,347,985



2,347,231



2,279,709



2,325,202

Other Borrowed Funds 250,283



327,138



315,172



314,304



219,737

Shareholders' Equity 280,247



272,864



268,503



263,139



256,358

Total Assets 2,997,458



2,977,056



2,954,029



2,879,854



2,823,061

Return on Average Assets, annualized 1.20 %

1.19 %

1.18 %

1.28 %

1.38 % Return on Average Equity, annualized 12.79 %

12.98 %

12.94 %

13.96 %

15.22 % Return on Average Tangible Equity, annualized 2 13.96 %

14.22 %

14.20 %

15.36 %

16.80 % Average Earning Assets $ 2,865,085



$ 2,847,966



$ 2,832,558



$ 2,757,020



$ 2,703,054

Average Paying Liabilities 2,235,462



2,224,403



2,189,233



2,110,924



2,100,085

Interest Income 27,227



26,213



26,000



24,495



23,590

Tax-Equivalent Adjustment 3 376



373



376



376



468

Interest Income, Tax-Equivalent 3 27,603



26,586



26,376



24,871



24,058

Interest Expense 5,520



5,092



4,343



3,498



2,628

Net Interest Income 21,707



21,121



21,657



20,997



20,962

Net Interest Income, Tax-Equivalent 3 22,083



21,494



22,033



21,373



21,430

Net Interest Margin, annualized 3.04 %

3.01 %

3.03 %

3.02 %

3.11 % Net Interest Margin, Tax-Equivalent, annualized 3 3.09 %

3.06 %

3.09 %

3.08 %

3.18 %



















Efficiency Ratio Calculation : 4

















Noninterest Expense $ 16,908



$ 16,652



$ 16,881



$ 16,026



$ 16,192

Less: Intangible Asset Amortization 44



79



65



65



66

Net Noninterest Expense $ 16,864



$ 16,573



$ 16,816



$ 15,961



$ 16,126

Net Interest Income, Tax-Equivalent $ 22,083



$ 21,494



$ 22,033



$ 21,373



$ 21,430

Noninterest Income 6,896



6,887



6,799



7,350



7,911

Less: Net Changes in Fair Value of Equity Invest. —



76



(142)



114



223

Net Gross Income $ 28,979



$ 28,305



$ 28,974



$ 28,609



$ 29,118

Efficiency Ratio 58.19 %

58.55 %

58.04 %

55.79 %

55.38 %



















Period-End Capital Information :

















Total Stockholders' Equity (i.e. Book Value) $ 284,649



$ 276,609



$ 269,584



$ 264,810



$ 259,488

Book Value per Share 1 19.61



19.11



18.63



18.34



17.99

Goodwill and Other Intangible Assets, net 23,603



23,650



23,725



23,827



23,933

Tangible Book Value per Share 1,2 17.99



17.48



16.99



16.69



16.33





















Capital Ratios: 5









Tier 1 Leverage Ratio 9.88 %

9.73 %

9.61 %

9.67 %

9.65 % Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio 12.99 %

12.98 %

12.89 %

12.89 %

13.01 % Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio 13.93 %

13.95 %

13.87 %

13.90 %

14.04 % Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio 14.91 %

14.93 %

14.86 %

14.90 %

15.06 %



















Assets Under Trust Admin. & Investment Mgmt. $ 1,496,966



$ 1,483,259



$ 1,385,752



$ 1,551,289



$ 1,479,753



Arrow Financial Corporation Selected Quarterly Information - Continued (Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts - Unaudited)









































Footnotes:





































1. Share and Per Share Data have been restated for the September 27, 2018, 3% stock dividend.



2. Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation: Tangible Book Value and Tangible Equity exclude goodwill and other intangible assets, net from total equity. These are non-GAAP financial measures which we believe provide investors with information that is useful in understanding our financial performance.



6/30/2019

3/31/2019

12/31/2018

9/30/2018

6/30/2018

Total Stockholders' Equity (GAAP) $ 284,649



$ 276,609



$ 269,584



$ 264,810



$ 259,488



Less: Goodwill and Other Intangible assets, net 23,603



23,650



23,725



23,827



23,933



Tangible Equity (Non-GAAP) $ 261,046



$ 252,959



$ 245,859



$ 240,983



$ 235,555

























Period End Shares Outstanding 14,513



14,474



14,472



14,441



14,424



Tangible Book Value per Share (Non-GAAP) $ 17.99



$ 17.48



$ 16.99



$ 16.69



$ 16.33



Net Income 8,934



8,734



8,758



9,260



9,730



Return on Tangible Equity (Net Income/Tangible Equity - Annualized) 13.96 %

14.22 %

14.20 %

15.36 %

16.80 %





















3. Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation: Net Interest Margin, Tax-Equivalent is the ratio of our annualized tax-equivalent net interest income to average earning assets. This is also a non-GAAP financial measure which we believe provides investors with information that is useful in understanding our financial performance.



6/30/2019

3/31/2019

12/31/2018

9/30/2018

6/30/2018

Interest Income (GAAP) $ 27,227



$ 26,213



$ 26,000



$ 24,495



$ 23,590



Add: Tax-Equivalent adjustment

(Non-GAAP) 376



373



376



376



468



Interest Income - Tax Equivalent

(Non-GAAP) $ 27,603



$ 26,586



$ 26,376



$ 24,871



$ 24,058



Net Interest Income (GAAP) $ 21,707



$ 21,121



$ 21,657



$ 20,997



$ 20,962



Add: Tax-Equivalent adjustment

(Non-GAAP) 376



373



376



376



468



Net Interest Income - Tax Equivalent

(Non-GAAP) $ 22,083



$ 21,494



$ 22,033



$ 21,373



$ 21,430



Average Earning Assets $ 2,865,085



$ 2,847,966



$ 2,832,558



$ 2,757,020



$ 2,703,054



Net Interest Margin (Non-GAAP)* 3.09 %

3.06 %

3.09 %

3.08 %

3.18 %





















4. Non-GAAP Financial Measures: Financial Institutions often use the "efficiency ratio", a non-GAAP ratio, as a measure of expense control. We believe the efficiency ratio provides investors with information that is useful in understanding our financial performance. We define our efficiency ratio as the ratio of our noninterest expense to our net gross income (which equals our tax-equivalent net interest income plus noninterest income, as adjusted).





















5. For the current quarter, all of the regulatory capital ratios in the table above, as well as the Total Risk-Weighted Assets and Common Equity Tier 1 Capital amounts listed in the table below, are estimates based on, and calculated in accordance with, bank regulatory capital rules. All prior quarters reflect actual results. The CET1 ratio at June 30, 2019 listed in the tables (i.e., 12.99%) exceeds the sum of the required minimum CET1 ratio plus the fully phased-in Capital Conservation Buffer (i.e., 7.00%).



6/30/2019

3/31/2019

12/31/2018

9/30/2018

6/30/2018

Total Risk Weighted Assets $ 2,121,541



$ 2,075,115



$ 2,046,495



$ 1,999,849



$ 1,934,890



Common Equity Tier 1 Capital 275,528



269,363



263,863



257,852



251,666



Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio 12.99 %

12.98 %

12.89 %

12.89 %

13.01 %































* Quarterly ratios have been annualized