Arrow Strategies Launches New Healthcare Staffing Firm

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arrow Strategies, a national talent acquisition firm announced the creation of Arrow Healthcare Staffing which launched in the 3rd quarter of 2020.

Arrow Strategies has been a leader in IT, Engineering, Healthcare, and Professional staffing since 2002. While Arrow Strategies has long serviced the healthcare industry, it was primarily with large Insurance companies and not within the patient care space. The launch of Arrow Healthcare Staffing (AHS) will now provide healthcare professionals in both inpatient and outpatient clinical settings with direct patient care as well as rehab centers, clinics and home health care.

"It is both exciting and rewarding to enter the direct patient care side of healthcare as we already work with so many talented healthcare professionals who can be leveraged in a more meaningful way. To see them work in a manner that has direct positive impact on the individuals who need it most, is very rewarding," said Jeff Styers, President & CEO.

Arrow Strategies is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan but serves clients in 27 different states through three regional offices.

SOURCE Arrow Strategies, LLC