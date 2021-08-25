Arrow Strategies Named One Of Inc. Magazine's Fastest Growing Companies For The 10Th Time

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arrow Strategies announces that they have been recognized by Inc. Magazine as one of the Fastest Growing Companies in the country for the 10th time. Arrow Strategies has enjoyed an 82% Growth rate for the last three years which earned them a spot on the annual list.

Despite the challenges that the world-wide pandemic brought to businesses, Arrow Strategies put over 1,100 professionals to work last year. "The fact that our teams performed in this manner not only during the pandemic, but while the whole company was working 100% remote is awe inspiring" says Jeff Styers, Founder and CEO. "The ability to staff large projects of over 500 resources at a time during a pandemic has proven that our team can assist even the nation's largest companies with their talent acquisition needs".

Arrow Strategies is a national leader in talent acquisition specializing in IT, Engineering, Healthcare, Professional and Project staffing. Headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, Arrow Strategies currently services clients in 27 states. Arrow Strategies is Native-American and Veteran owned, MBE certified company. Website www.arrowstrategies.com.

