Arrow Strategies Recognized As One Of The 2018 Cool Places To Work In Michigan

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Aug. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Arrow Strategies was recently named as one of the 2018 Cool Places to Work in Michigan. The awards program was created in 2012 and is a project of Crain Content Studio, the marketing storytelling arm of Crain's Detroit Business, and Best Companies Group.

This statewide survey and awards program was designed to identify, recognize and honor the best places of employment in Michigan, benefiting the state's economy, its workforce and businesses. The 2018 Cool Places to Work in Michigan list is made up of 100 companies in three size categories: small (15-49 U.S. employees), medium (50-249 U.S. employees) and large (250+ U.S. employees).

To be considered for participation, companies had to fulfill the following eligibility requirements:



- Have at least 15 employees working in Michigan;



- Be a for-profit or not-for-profit business or government entity;



- Be a publicly or privately held business;



- Have a facility in the state of Michigan; and



- Must be in business a minimum of 1 year.

Companies from across the state entered the two-part process to determine the Cool Places to Work in Michigan. The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, and demographics. This part of the process was worth approximately 25% of the total evaluation. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. This part of the process was worth approximately 75% of the total evaluation. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final rankings. Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process in Michigan and also analyzed the data and used their expertise to determine the final rankings.

Arrow Strategies was recognized on August 20 in a special publication by Crain's Detroit Business. The final rankings were announced in the publication.

"This recognition validates the fun and progressive environment that is a part of our DNA as well as our commitment to putting our employees first," says Jeff Styers, Arrow Strategies President & CEO. "At Arrow, culture is everything. We are very proud to have created such a unique and productive climate for all to thrive under."

