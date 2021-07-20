Arrow Strategies Recognized by Crain's Detroit as One of the 'Fast 50'

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arrow Strategies, a national talent acquisition firm has been recognized by Crain's Detroit as one of the 'Fast 50' which recognizes the Top 50 Fastest Growing Companies in Metro Detroit. Arrow Strategies was recognized as the 26th fastest growing company based on three years of revenue.

Arrow Strategies enjoyed an 81.5% growth in revenue over the last three years beginning in 2017 with $32.5 million in revenue to their 2020 revenue of $59 million. "This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team members," says Jeff Styers, President & CEO. "The fact that we accomplished this while working 100% remote due to the pandemic, speaks to the passion and fanaticism of our employees. We are honored to represent top professionals in their field and to supply our client partners with the talent they desperately need."

Arrow Strategies has been a leader in IT, Engineering, Healthcare, and Professional staffing since 2002. Arrow Strategies is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan but serves clients in 27 different states through three regional offices.

Contact: Kelly Chidester

(248) 502-2526

[email protected]

SOURCE Arrow Strategies

Related Links

http://www.arrowstrategies.com

