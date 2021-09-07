Arroweye Solutions Names Dan Oswald Chief Executive Officer

"Arroweye is an innovative solutions provider that is vertically integrated into several complex and quickly evolving industries. Its industry-leading technology provides smart, fast, dynamic solutions that add value to card programs and for cardholders," said Dan Oswald , CEO at Arroweye Solutions. "Whether it's opening a new state-of-the-art facility this fall, or continually innovating in the card personalization and production space, I'm thrilled to join this talented team. I look forward to serving our clients and employees while working with our entire team to deliver on the next exciting chapter for Arroweye Solutions."

Oswald has deep expertise across the entire payments value chain, including: credit and debit card issuing services; merchant acquiring services; high volume statement, letter and card personalization services; and treasury related payment solutions to name a few.

His extensive track record in the payments industry comes with significant accomplishments in product innovation, operational and organization leadership, and business development. Mr. Oswald's expertise was built during long tenures at First Data, now Fiserv, and Deluxe, where he served in various senior leadership roles within each of these highly respected institutions.

"Having a widely respected, highly knowledgeable heavy hitter in our court is a boon for our organization," said Arroweye Board Director Jim McGrail. "It's important that we are true partners for our clients and having Dan at the helm to further our mission, support our valuable team and reach our goals will have far-reaching impact. Expectations are high in this industry, and we have every confidence Dan will help our organization, team members, and clients achieve excellence."

Arroweye revolutionized the open-loop payment card market via its dynamic data technology and digital card production capabilities and continues to deliver innovative solutions that allow banks, credit unions, fintechs, and others to remain nimble in today's dynamic market. The company serves as an extension of its clients' brands to ensure exceptional, high-quality products are delivered to cardholders in as little as days. Arroweye prides itself in delivering meaningful, sustainable value as an employer, community member, and true business partner.

About Arroweye Solutions

Arroweye Solutions is the only provider of just-in-time payments cards for banks, credit unions, neobanks and other fintech businesses. Arroweye meets new industry demands through innovative technologies and manufacturing processes that provide unmatched flexibility and scalability, cost-effective production, and high-quality products delivered with unmatched speed. The company's patented production methods deliver any sized order on time, every time. Founded in 2000, Arroweye cards, including EMV and dual interface, are approved by Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, and UnionPay. For more information, visit arroweye.com.

