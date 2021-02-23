Arroweye Solutions' New Southern Nevada Mega Production Facility to Employ Nearly 300

HENDERSON, Nev., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arroweye, the only provider of just-in-time payment card production, personalization and fulfillment, will be more than doubling its manufacturing capacity in southern Nevada by summer of this year.

The company will open a new 76,000 square foot state-of-the art facility in July, ultimately employing close to 300. This expansion includes a consolidation of Arroweye's Louisville, Ky. facility into the new Las Vegas location. All of the equipment and some staff will transition from Louisville, which will be phased down over the next 90 days.

"Arroweye continues to help some of the biggest banks and financial service providers in the country rapidly respond to urgent consumer demand for all forms of payment cards," said President and CEO Peter Krauss. "As a Nevada-based company, we're proud to meet this demand and contribute significant new employment opportunities and growth to Clark County and southern Nevada."

"Arroweye is known for its unmatched flexibility and scalability for clients across North America," said Chief Revenue Officer Mica Moseley. "Combining Arroweye's production, personalization and manufacturing expertise under one roof also allows the company to harness the collective power of our experience and capabilities to exceed clients expectations."

"We're thrilled to see Arroweye growing in southern Nevada," said Perry Ursem, Vice President of Business Retention and Expansion for the Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance. "Arroweye's facility will bring competitive-wage jobs to Clark County for years to come, making a significant contribution to our robust manufacturing sector."

Build out of the new facility is expected to take approximately 90 days, and full production will be ramped up by late spring.

About Arroweye Solutions

Arroweye Solutions is the only provider of just-in-time payments cards for banks, credit unions, neobanks and other fintech businesses. Arroweye meets new industry demand through innovative technologies and manufacturing processes that provide unmatched flexibility and scalability, cost-effective production, and high-quality products delivered with unmatched speed. The company's patented production methods deliver any sized order on time, every time. Founded in 2000, Arroweye cards, including EMV and dual interface, are approved by Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, and UnionPay. For more information, visit arroweye.com.

CONTACT: Carey Madsen, 303-507-1889, [email protected]; Ashley Jackson 719-332-3495, [email protected]

SOURCE Arroweye Solutions

Related Links

http://arroweye.com

