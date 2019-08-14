Arrowhead Group Names Dealerware An Official Partner

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Arrowhead Group announced their official partnership with Dealerware, a modern fleet management platform, as both businesses continue their rapid expansion across the retail automotive space. This latest announcement allows Dealerware customers to integrate Arrowhead's simplified insurance experience with Dealerware's fully-digital fleet management system.

Dealerware offers retail automotive operations the first fully-digital, fully-mobile fleet management platform that allows dealers, dealer groups, and OEMs the ability to seamlessly manage their fleets and increase profitability. By incorporating mobile technology, telematics, and using modern integrations with ecosystem partners, Dealerware is creating critical efficiencies, such as streamlining digital program compliance, eliminating costs like fuel and toll, and increasing CSI by an average of 27 points. The roll-out of this partnership begins with one of the most innovative dealerships in the retail automotive space, Mercedes-Benz Manhattan.

"We're thrilled to announce this official partnership with Dealerware. We've built an integration that delivers on our joint promise to our customers - simple, innovative, trusted. The dealership landscape is evolving, so whether you're managing courtesy vehicles for service or exploring new mobility offerings, having a simple way to manage and protect your fleet is imperative. This latest announcement helps to deliver even more simplicity for our customers across the retail automotive landscape." - Adam Weber, President of Arrowhead Rental and Loaner Insurance Programs

Responding to the needs of automobile manufacturers and their dealer networks, Arrowhead's program provides coverage for courtesy vehicles that dealers make available to customers whose vehicles are being serviced.

OEM's and their Dealer Networks enjoy the following benefits with this program:

Highly automated, cloud-based system at dealer's fingertips

Consistent claim intake for transparent reports on a real-time basis

Option of full or partial claims handling with status reporting for loaner vehicles: supporting needs such as primary carrier, subrogation, loss of use recovery, diminished value recovery, etc.

Ability to register vehicles through real-time synchronization, as well as printing ID cards at dealerships as needed.

Tracking of loaner vehicles from the manufacturers' designated financing system and dealers' fleet management systems with exportable reporting

Pre-vetted Loaner/Rental agreements for service departments' standardized use

Minimization of state motor vehicle department inquiries, suspensions or revocations.

"We will continue to partner with best-in-breed ecosystem partners to deliver an experience modern retailers deserve. Today's partnership announcement means we will continue to deliver a solution that helps dealerships maintain and even increase profits through fixed operations that are enabled by digitalization, automation, and a customer-centric approach."- Russell Lemmer, President and Chief Product Officer of Dealerware

About Dealerware

Dealerware is modern fleet management for the modern retailer. Dealerware streamlines the difficult-to-master task of fleet management at automotive dealerships, whether they need to better manage loaner car operations, subscription programs or even hybrids of each. By taking a mobile-first, connected approach, Dealerware decreases contract time by upwards of 90%, increases CSI by allowing service departments to get customers on the road quickly and painlessly; and saves dealers hundreds of thousands of dollars a year by automatically recouping costs and maximizing program efficiency. Today, Dealerware is managing tens-of-thousands of vehicles for hundreds of dealerships; working with 9 of the top 10 public auto groups and more than 25 OEM brands. For more information, please visit Dealerware.com .

About Arrowhead Group

Arrowhead is a national program administrator and a managing general agency with a goal of spearheading innovation. Arrowhead brings program offerings to the market unlike any others and simplifies the insurance experience while building trust and reducing uncertainty. Since their inception in 1983, Arrowhead has proudly embraced a spirit of exploration and discovery. Staying true to their heritage, their people and technology remain at the forefront of industry innovation, pioneering solutions that simplify the insurance experience, building trust and reducing uncertainty.

SOURCE Dealerware

Related Links

http://www.dealerware.com

