Arrowleaf Kicks Off New Era for Human Services in Southern Illinois

VIENNA, Ill., Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- We are excited to announce that Family Counseling Center has rebranded to become Arrowleaf.

After months of work to redefine our brand, and messaging, we are ready to share this news with you. The name "Family Counseling Center" no longer articulates the scope and impact of the work we do as an organization. For years, we've done more than counseling, and we've served more than just families in our community. It's time for our name and brand to reflect our growth, the people we serve, our community impact, and the full scope of our work.

Our new name, Arrowleaf, holds a lot of meaning in our community. The arrowleaf plant is indigenous to Southern Illinois and the Shawnee National Forest region. Thriving in adverse conditions of sand and gravel, this plant is both beautiful and resilient, just like the people we work with who overcome adversity and find ways to fulfill their potential despite the challenges they face.

While our name is changing, our focus is not. We remain committed to building well-being for Southern Illinoisans throughout their lives so they can weather life's storms, reach their full potential, and help our communities thrive. We continue to offer 25+ essential programs across 3 areas of focus: Behavioral Health, Developmental Services, and Community Collaboration.

For more information on Arrowleaf including an exciting promotional video sharing the stories of several clients, please visit myarrowleaf.org.

Media contact:

Rollie Hawk

[email protected]

618.925.2470

SOURCE Arrowleaf