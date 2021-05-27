ARROWMAX SES PRO - Smart Motion Control Electric Screwdriver

HONG KONG, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Welcome to this fresh project, let's jump right in. Arrowmax is excited and proud to introduce its product of the year, the SES smart control electric screwdriver. The SES has been recognised and won the Reddot award - "Innovative product" in this year 2021.

Build, repair and adjust even the tiniest DIY project effortlessly with the right amount of torque with Arrowmax SES (Smart Motion Control Electric Screwdriver).

Arrowmax Smart Motion Control Electric Screwdriver SES is equipped with a 32-bit microcomputer chip, a three-axis gyroscope and an OLED high-definition digital dynamic display. It can intelligently sense through complex and accurate algorithms.

The SES screwdriver has a comfortable, ergonomic handle; the rechargeable lithium battery (500 mAh) design increases convenience. This tool is perfect for those who enjoy precision assembly/disassembly with the desired torque.

It is understood that everyone has different needs when it comes to daily tasks. So, being able to store and use different hex bits improves productivity and quality of life. With a full spectrum of stem and bit sizes, SES is equipped with 34 different screwdriver heads to handle varying types and sizes of screws. It can be used for a wide variety of household tasks, such as disassembly and assembly of small furniture, tables and chairs, 3C products like computers, consumer electronics, communications devices; and toys, radio-control cars, unmanned aerial vehicles (drones), etc.

Each part has been vigorously tested to ensure that this product holds up under the most rigorous industrial settings. It's a time-consuming and expensive process, but something exceptional is made that could be passed down for many generations to come. These tools and products are developed to empower people to take charge with the simple turn of a wrench or twist of a screwdriver. SES is available now on Kickstarter with special pricing and incentives. Learn more here: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/209443490/ses-pro-smart-motion-control-electric-screwdriver

