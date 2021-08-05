(ARRY) Alert: Did You Acquire Array Technologies, Inc. Before December 2020?

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of Array Technologies, Inc. ("Array" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ARRY) against certain of its officers and directors.

Recently a class action lawsuit was filed in federal court against the Company on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Array from October 14, 2020 and May 11, 2020 (the "Class Period").

According to the lawsuit, the offering documents and defendants made false and misleading statements and failed to adequately disclose the then-existing rise of costs related to certain supplies such as steel, as well as the Company's freight costs, and that these were likely to have, and were having, an adverse effect on the Company's business and operations. The complaint also alleges that defendants made materially false and misleading statements in press releases and conference calls because defendants omitted and otherwise failed to disclose that dating back to Q1 2020, prices of certain commodities such as steel were increasing dramatically and that Array was facing increasing freight costs. As a result of the foregoing, the Company's positive statements about its business and operations lacked a reasonable basis.

If you are a current shareholder of Array , holding shares before December 2020, you may have standing to hold Array harmless from the alleged harm caused by the officers and directors of the Company by making them personally responsible. You may also be able to assist in reforming the Company's corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing.

If you are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact lead analyst Jim Baker ([email protected]) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Additionally, if you are a current, long-term shareholder of Array , holding shares before December 2020 , you can [Click here to join this action]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Johnson Fistel, LLP

Jim Baker, 619-814-4471

[email protected]

