Arryved Leverages Epson Receipt and KDS Printers for its Mobile POS Solution

"Epson has been a valued partner for years, and this is yet another example that shows how our collaboration helps deliver what our customers need right now," said David Norman, co-founder and CEO, Arryved. "We work exclusively with Epson as they continue to innovate and deliver the best POS solutions to enhance our software offering. Our joint solutions are perfect for today's taprooms, brewpubs and restaurants looking for reliable POS, KDS, and printing systems that all work together seamlessly to fulfill the growing demand for online ordering and pickup."

With built-in loyalty programs, QR code-based ordering, online to-go and delivery tools and integrated digital menus, Arryved offers an all-in-one solution for creating an excellent guest experience. Orders from any origination point print to shared Epson printers and order screens to facilitate managing transactions. Epson's mobile-friendly wireless TM-m30II POS thermal printers allow merchants to easily adapt their service experience to the needs of the day enabling them to quickly and painlessly add receipt printing wherever needed. With many indoor services now restricted during COVID-19, It allows businesses to easily adjust to outside service.

Epson's TM-U220-i KDS printer meets higher capacity kitchens' needs for tools to efficiently manage workflows. With the addition of the Epson KDS screens, merchants can optimize their kitchen operations with quick and easy printing of checks, kitchen tickets and order management . The integration delivers a feature-rich hardware and software solution, enabling streamlined back-of-house management and improved front- and back-of-house communications, order speed and accuracy, and ultimately, increased efficiency.

"Arryved is one of our trusted partners," said Tom Kettell, director, Commercial Channel - North America. "They meet a great need in the craft beverage market which is challenged to continually adapt to changing service models. By working together we are enabling bar owners and restaurant operators to greatly increase their efficiencies and modernize their kitchens with the latest technologies available."

The compact 3", sleek, TM-m30II POS thermal receipt printer offers a host of features that are designed with transactional efficiency in mind. These include multiple interface options such as USB, Ethernet, Bluetooth® and wireless connectivity. The printer can be installed horizontally or vertically, which allows for flexible positioning. A reliable performer, it features a 150 km printhead life1, auto cutter life of 1.5 million cuts1 and speeds of up to 250 mm/sec1. Also, the flexible drop-in paper loading allows users to access and print via the TM-m30II from either the top or the front.

The TM-U220-i KDS intelligent printer is ideal for businesses in the hospitality industry looking for flexible POS configurations. An efficient printer/controller with built-in processing power and memory, the printer can seamlessly connect to POS systems and directly drive kitchen displays.

Availability

The joint solutions are available from Arryved today. To enquire, please reach out to [email protected] or request a demo at https://www.arryved.com/.

About Arryved

Located in Boulder, Colorado, Arryved is an Android-based mobile point of sale provider for breweries and taprooms focused on "craft" markets with evolving service models. Craft patrons are mobile and therefore the service model is adapting to match that. Arryved provides analytics and reporting capabilities important to brewers, distillers and other establishments focused on beverage depletion and sales as well as fluid hospitality establishments, including, entertainment and restaurant venues, with a focus on creating excellent guest experiences. The truly scalable solution is used by establishments of all sizes across the U.S. www.arryved.com

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to becoming indispensable to society by connecting people, things and information with its original efficient, compact and precision technologies. The company is focused on driving innovation and exceeding customer expectations in inkjet, visual communications, wearables and robotics. Epson is proud of its contributions to realizing a sustainable society and its ongoing efforts to realizing the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com

For over 30 years, Epson's advanced technology has been at work in millions of POS systems around the world. Today Epson's Business Systems Division continues to bring industry-leading open architecture, smart technologies to the point of service.

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com . You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook ( facebook.com/Epson ), Twitter ( twitter.com/EpsonAmerica ), YouTube ( youtube.com/epsonamerica ), and Instagram ( instagram.com/EpsonAmerica ).

1 Epson's statements about reliability levels are only estimates based on normal use of the printer using tested media only. See www.epson.com/testedmedia for more information on Tested Media. These reliability statements are not warranties of the media or Epson's printers, and the only warranties for printers are the limited warranty statements for each printer

EPSON is a registered trademark and EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark of Seiko Epson Corporation. All other trademarks and/or registered trademarks are property of their respective owners. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2020 Epson America, Inc.

SOURCE Epson America, Inc.

Related Links

www.epson.com

