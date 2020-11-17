Arsenal Capital Partners Acquires Best Value Healthcare

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Arsenal Capital Partners ("Arsenal"), a private equity firm that specializes in investments in healthcare and specialty industrial companies, has acquired Best Value Healthcare LLC ("Best Value") in partnership with its founders: Raj Naik, M.D., Kimberly Ficocelli, and Dillon Moore. Best Value is a leading primary care platform focused on Medicare Advantage and operating in Central and South Florida. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Arsenal's investment in Best Value reflects the firm's interest in investing in the value-based primary care market, a large and fast-growing care provision segment uniquely positioned to drive significant value across key healthcare stakeholder groups: patients, physicians, and payers. Best Value represents a compelling investment given its scale, reputation for high-quality clinical care, focus on advancing value-based care competency, strong payer relationships, experienced management team, and opportunity to realize multiple avenues of organic and inorganic growth.

Mike Bernstein, Operating Partner of Arsenal, said, "After evaluating many of the leading primary care practices in the market, we selected Best Value as the ideal platform for what we plan to build into a best-in-class, value-based primary care organization, serving seniors in partnership with the major Medicare Advantage payers."

John DiGiovanni, Investment Partner of Arsenal, said, "High-quality and value-based primary care is critical to ensuring greater efficiency and innovation across care provision and better outcomes for patients. Best Value's founders have built a leading primary care provider with an excellent clinical reputation. We look forward to partnering with the team to continue to expand the reach of this platform."

Dr. Rajankumar Naik, Co-Founder of Best Value, said, "We are excited to be partnering with the Arsenal team, which has an extensive history of investing in the healthcare space. We are confident that this strategic relationship will enhance Best Value's ability to serve the growing need for patient-focused and outcomes-oriented primary care."

Guggenheim Securities, LLC served as financial advisor to Best Value. Macquarie Capital Inc. served as financial advisor to Arsenal.

About Best Value Healthcare LLC:

Headquartered in the Tampa Bay area, Best Value is a patient-centered, physician-led, and population health-focused healthcare company. Founded and led by physicians, Best Value's team of healthcare providers and support service professionals share a revolutionary vision for delivering patient care in Florida with passion and purpose. Best Value creates a direct path to improving outcomes, reducing costs, and enhancing healthcare experiences. For more information, visit www.bestvaluehealthcare.com .

About Arsenal Capital Partners:

Arsenal is a leading private equity firm that specializes in investments in middle–market healthcare and specialty industrials companies. Since its inception in 2000, Arsenal has raised institutional equity investment funds of $5.3 billion, has completed more than 200 platform and add-on investments, and has achieved more than 30 realizations. Arsenal invests in industry sectors in which the firm has significant prior knowledge and experience. The firm works with management teams to build strategically important companies with leading market positions, high growth, and high value–add. For more information, please visit www.arsenalcapital.com .

