Arsenal Capital Partners Announces Acquisition Of Hopebridge

NEW YORK, May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Arsenal Capital Partners ("Arsenal"), a leading specialized private equity firm that invests in middle-market healthcare and specialty industrials companies, announced today the acquisition of Hopebridge, LLC ("Hopebridge"), a center-based provider of behavioral health services for children affected by autism spectrum disorder. The terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Founded in 2005, Hopebridge provides personalized, comprehensive outpatient Applied Behavior Analysis ("ABA"), occupational, speech, and feeding therapies for children with autism spectrum disorder or affected by other behavioral, physical, social, communication, and sensory challenges.

Dennis May, the CEO of Hopebridge, said, "We are excited to be partnering with the Arsenal team, which has an extensive history of investing in the healthcare space. We are confident that this strategic relationship will further enhance Hopebridge's ability to make investments in its platform to serve the growing need for autism treatment services and provide the children and families with the care, support, and hope they deserve."

BG Porter, an Operating Partner of Arsenal and recently named Chair of Hopebridge's board, added, "Arsenal and its portfolio companies are committed to improving the efficiency and efficacy of the healthcare industry and thereby patient outcomes. We are excited to work with Dennis and his team to continue to expand access to treatment and services for those affected by autism and support the company through its next phase of growth."

Cain Brothers, a division of KeyBanc Capital Markets, acted as a financial advisor, and Ropes & Gray LLP acted as a legal advisor to Arsenal. Harris Williams acted as a financial advisor, and DLA Piper LLP acted as a legal advisor to Hopebridge.

About Hopebridge

Hopebridge was founded in 2005 to serve the growing need for autism treatment services and to improve the lives of affected children and families. Hopebridge is committed to providing personalized outpatient ABA, occupational, speech, and feeding therapies for children touched by autism spectrum disorder and behavioral, physical, social, communication and sensory challenges. Hopebridge continues to open state-of-the-art autism therapy centers in new communities to reach patients and families who need services. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Hopebridge currently operates in four states; Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, and Ohio, with additional states planned in 2019. For more information, visit www.hopebridge.com.

About Arsenal Capital Partners

Arsenal is a leading private equity firm that specializes in investments in middle-market specialty industrials and healthcare companies. Since its inception in 2000, Arsenal has raised institutional equity investment funds of $5.3 billion, completed 41 platform investments, and achieved 30 realizations. Arsenal invests in industry sectors in which the firm has significant prior knowledge and experience and seeks companies typically in the range of $100 million to $500 million of initial enterprise value. The firm works with management teams to build strategically important companies with leading market positions, high growth, and high value-add. For more information, visit www.arsenalcapital.com.

