Arsenal Capital Partners Announces Two New Investment Partners; Dr. John Mattison Named Operating Partner & Chief Medical Information Officer

NEW YORK, July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Arsenal Capital Partners ("Arsenal"), a leading private equity firm that invests in specialty industrials and healthcare companies, today announced several significant human capital updates.

Aaron Wolfe joins the firm as an Investment Partner. He will be part of the senior leadership of Arsenal's specialty industrials team and will join the firm's Investment Committee. Aaron comes to Arsenal from Sun Capital Partners where he most recently served as a Managing Director and head of Sun Capital Partners' New York office. Aaron brings significant investment experience to Arsenal's specialty industrials team, having invested across several end markets that will expand upon Arsenal's current industrials focus areas.

"We are very pleased to have Aaron join Arsenal. We believe that he will bring tremendous depth of experience to our specialty industrials franchise and leadership team," said Managing Partners, Terry Mullen and Jeff Kovach.

John DiGiovanni, having joined the firm's healthcare team in 2018, has been promoted from Principal to Investment Partner. John currently serves on the boards of two Arsenal healthcare companies, Accumen and Hopebridge.

"We are proud to recognize John's contributions to the firm through his promotion. John has moved into important leadership roles at Arsenal, including within the healthcare group and as a member of the firm's Investment Committee, and we look forward to many years of successful partnership with him," said Managing Partners, Terry Mullen and Jeff Kovach.

Dr. John Mattison, who has been functioning as an Arsenal senior advisor, has joined the firm's healthcare team as an Operating Partner and Chief Medical Information Officer. Previously, Dr. Mattison was Chief Medical Information Officer for the Southern California Region of Kaiser Permanente, in which capacity he helped support the growth of one of the nation's leading integrated healthcare institutions.

"Arsenal is committed to the integration of biological knowledge and information technology. Dr. Mattison combines a deep knowledge of human biology with a 30-year career helping to manage the information technology infrastructure of one of the most sophisticated health systems in the country. We are looking forward to working with John to devise ever more valuable solutions for our clients and patients," said Stephen McLean, Senior Partner of Arsenal's healthcare team.

About Arsenal

Arsenal is a leading private equity firm that specializes in investments in middle-market specialty industrials and healthcare companies. Since its inception in 2000, Arsenal has raised institutional equity investment funds of $5.3 billion, completed over 45 platform investments and achieved over 30 realizations. Arsenal invests in industry sectors in which the firm has significant prior knowledge and experience. The firm works with management teams to build strategically important companies with leading market positions, high growth, and high value-add. For more information, visit www.arsenalcapital.com .

Media Contact:

Prosek Partners

Brian Schaffer / Kristen Duarte

[email protected] / [email protected]

SOURCE Arsenal Capital Partners

Related Links

http://www.arsenalcapital.com/

