ARS/Rescue Rooter Commitment to Military Veterans Showcased on Military Makeover: Operation Career

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ARS/Rescue Rooter, one of the nation's largest providers of air conditioning, heating, and plumbing services, participated in Military Makeover: Operation Career, a nationally televised show that is traveling the country capturing stories of military veterans who are transitioning out of the military and back to civilian life through a trades career path.

Highlighting ARS/Rescue Rooter's commitment to hiring and supporting veterans, the show follows Jason Poucher, ARS General Manager Myrtle Beach (US Marine Corp), Troy Meadows, ARS Divisional Human Resources Manager (U.S. Air Force), and Josh Will, ARS Atlantic Division Recruiting Manager (U.S. Army). They have taken their military training and experiences and applied these skills to build a career in the trades as key contributors to the company.

"ARS/Rescue Rooter recognizes the sacrifice and commitment active military, Guard and Reserve, and veterans have made to our country, and we have made honoring them a priority. Veterans know the value of honor, integrity, and self-discipline, which are the same values all our employees are committed to in servicing our customers here at ARS," said Chris Snow, Senior Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer. "We look forward to continuing to provide rewarding careers to veterans and are honored to partner with Military Makeover: Operation Career to showcase these three hard-working military veterans who have grown their civilian careers here at ARS."

ARS has hired more than 250 veterans a year for the previous four years and is committed to doubling this number by 2022. In addition to hiring practices, ARS will continue its investment in veteran initiatives across the United States via charitable giving and volunteer efforts.

The episode of Military Makeover: Operation Careering airing on Lifetime T.V. featuring ARS/Rescue Rooter airs on Friday, November 6 and Thursday, November 12, at 7:30am EST.

